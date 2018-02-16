Jurors in triple murder trial deliberated for 18 hours — and asked for a dictionary

Assistant District Attorney Chris Williams, left, ADA Al Whitaker and defense attorney Jennifer Curry confer during jury deliberations in the Upatoi triple-murder trial Friday. Curry's client Rufus Leonard Burks IV faces 10 counts, including multiple murder charges, in the January 2016 deaths of Gloria Short, 54, Caleb Short, 17, and Gianna Lindsey, 10. ROBIN TRIMARCHI