Jurors in triple murder trial deliberated for 18 hours — and asked for a dictionary

May we have a dictionary?
That was among the questions the hung jury posed Friday during deliberations in the triple-murder trial of Rufus Leonard Burks IV, before court recessed without a verdict, and the judge told jurors to return at 9 a.m. Monday.
Since 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, the jury has been deliberating more than 18 hours, and it has peppered Judge Gil McBride with questions and requests.
Around 1:30 p.m. Friday, it made a request neither the judge nor longtime attorney Al Whitaker, the lead prosecutor, had heard before. It asked for a dictionary to look up terms such as “malignant” and “constitute.”
Said Whitaker: “This is a first for me.”
Replied McBride: “Well, it’s a first for me, too.”
Defense attorney Jennifer Curry told them she found a precedent in which a court refused to give jurors a dictionary, instructing them to rely on the common meaning of the terms.
McBride answered similarly, telling jurors no dictionary would be provided, and they should use their own life experience in determining the ordinary meaning of words.
At an impasse
Burks, 17, faces 10 counts in the brutal January 2016 slayings of a grandmother, her son and granddaughter.
On Thursday, McBride reported jurors had reached unanimous agreement on three counts: burglary, kidnapping and auto theft. The judge did not say whether they had decided guilty or not guilty, only that they agreed.
Burks also faces three counts of malice or intentional murder; three counts of felony murder for allegedly killing the three victims while committing the felony of aggravated assault; and a second count of auto theft.
When McBride summoned jurors to the courtroom at 10:05 a.m. Friday to ask if they were at an impasse on any of the other charges, the foreman replied: “Sir, we are at an impasse on all of them.”
The judge then gave jurors what’s known as the “Allen charge,” urging them to reach agreement. The Allen charge is a jury instruction dating back to the 1896 case Allen v. United States. It advises jurors to reconsider their stance to find common ground on charges still in dispute.
When McBride recited the tally Thursday , jurors seemed irreconcilably split on the murder charges. Without saying which way they were voting, the judge said the divide on each of the malice murder charges was 5 to 7. He said the vote on two of the felony murder charges was 4 to 8, and the third was reported only as “undecided.”
On Friday, McBride said the split on the third felony murder charge was 2 to 10.
The vote on Burks’ second auto theft charge was 2 to 10 Thursday, the judge said, but he updated that Friday, saying “there has been some movement” on that count. He did not give a new tally for it.
The vote must be unanimous for a conviction. The court could accept a partial verdict in which jurors agree on some counts, but not others.
The demographics of the 12 jurors are four black men, four white men, two black women and two white women.
More questions
The jury sent its first round of questions to the court at 11:27 a.m., asking whether “parties to a crime” applies to all of Burks’ charges; whether kidnapping is aggravated assault; and whether the term “criminal endeavor” as used in the judges’ instructions applies “to one crime or indictment or to multiple crimes or indictments.”
Here’s how McBride answered those inquiries, in order:
(1.) “Each count must be decided separately.”
(2.) “Aggravated assault has been defined and kidnapping has been defined in my instructions.”
(3.) “There is only one indictment. Each charge must be considered separately in the light of the law that has been given you.”
“Parties to the crime” means a suspect is responsible for the consequences of a scheme in which he or she is a willing participant. Prosecutors in closing arguments used the example of a bank robbery involving several suspects, one of whom shoots and kills a security guard. Because all participated in the robbery, all can be convicted of murder.
Jurors took a lunch break from 11:45 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. Around 1:30, they sent more questions, one of which was a request for the answers to the three questions they asked before the lunch break. The judge said he would send them another copy of his earlier answers.
They also asked whether they could use highlighters to mark copies of the judge’s instructions to the jury, and whether they again could view body-camera video from the first officer to arrive at the scene of the homicides. The answer to both was yes.
Along with these requests, they asked for the dictionary, and were denied.
After once more viewing the police body-camera video from the crime scene, the jury again resumed deliberating. The attorneys and judge met privately in McBride’s office for about 30 minutes afterward.
For about 20 minutes after they returned to court around 4:20 p.m., the judge and attorneys conferred at the bench, for about 10 minutes questioning the jury foreman there.
Then about 4:45, the entire jury was called into the courtroom and dismissed until Monday.
From Tuesday on
Some of the jury’s notes the judge has discussed privately with attorneys at the bench. At least a couple appeared to involve interactions between individual jurors.
About 10:45 a.m. Thursday, the judge mentioned a juror needed a “special accommodation.” The woman summoned from the jury room to the bench was dabbing at her eyes with a tissue, but it wasn’t clear whether she was tearful from emotion, an allergy or some other cause.
At 1:43 p.m., the judge got another note he handled privately with the attorneys. On that occasion, a male juror was called to the bench, speaking quietly but demonstrably, after which the jury foreman came out.
Burks is on trial for the brutal Jan. 4, 2016, homicides of Gloria Short, 54; her son Caleb Short, 17; and granddaughter Gianna Lindsey, 10; who were bound and beaten to death in the Shorts’ 3057 Bentley Drive home.
Among the jury’s earlier inquiries was how authorities determined the value of the two vehicles stolen from the Shorts’ home. Prosecutors in closing arguments noted each was worth more than $5,000, that value being the threshold between a felony theft charge and a misdemeanor.
Jurors also wanted to know whether police had any surveillance video of Burks and codefendants Jervarceay Tapley and Raheam Gibson in the automobiles, a GMC Envoy and a Volkswagen Beetle. Gibson, who testified for the prosecution, said he and Burks left the Shorts’ home in the Beetle and Tapley left later in the Envoy.
The jury asked whether Burks could be found guilty of stealing the Envoy through “knowledge after the fact.” Prosecutors allege he is guilty of the Envoy’s theft as a party to the crime.
Jurors asked whether Burks’ felony murder charge was based strictly on killing people while committing the felony of aggravated assault, or whether it could refer to any felony. McBride instructed them that it was based on assault.
Around 3 p.m. Wednesday, the jury had prosecutors replay surveillance videos that authorities say show the three suspects traveling up Illges Road and passing the Columbus City Service Center off Macon Road, with two riding a moped and one following on a bicycle.
Investigators said Burks and Gibson were on the motorized bike and Tapley was pedaling the bicycle behind them. They were headed to the Shorts’ home in Upatoi the evening of Jan. 3, 2016.
Burks’ codefendants are not on trial. Tapley already has pleaded guilty to three counts of murder. Gibson has agreed to plead guilty, but hasn’t yet. His attorneys said earlier that they had not settled on which charges he will plead to, though Gibson on the witness stand said he’d been told he would spend 30 years in prison. He is 21 now.
He and Tapley, now 19, are to be sentenced March 23.
