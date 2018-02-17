Kenneth Walker boys home has been saving lives for 13 years. Now it’s looking to grow.

Timothy Crumbley has been working with boys and young men for more than 13 years to help them salvage their lives, with more than 600 youngsters having passed through the doors of Kenneth B. Walker Residential Home over that time.
Now, the founder and chief executive officer is ready to see the nonprofit organization he launched in 2004 assist others by experiencing growth of its own. That will be in the form of a new community home and gymnasium being constructed off Box Circle in Columbus, a nearly $2 million project which should be completed by July.
“It’s a resource. It’s an atmosphere where you don’t have to worry about kids getting into any other type of trouble. We can monitor their behavior without putting them in the public gymnasiums,” Crumbley said of the project which will include a 4,600-square-foot, 16-bed group home and the 7,800-square-foot gym.
The new facility will be in addition to four other locations operated by the group home, which serves males ages 10 through 21 who have suffered abuse or neglect or perhaps already have been incarcerated in the Department of Georgia Juvenile Justice system. The other homes, which total 38 beds, are on Amos Street, 11th Avenue, Bunche Street and 17th Avenue.
There’s no doubt the need for additional space is dire, said Crumbley, whose organization accepts youngsters from throughout Georgia, as do most similar homes.
“You have a lot of mental health issues, a lot of sexual issues, more abuse than there was when I first started,” he said. “Parents are easy and willing to give up their kids just because they can’t handle them. (The boys) are more, I guess I would say, ‘baby-ish’ than they were when I first started. ... They’re not as tough as they used to be. I would rather go back to the old days when they were tougher and you could maybe get through to them easier before they go to a prison.”
Aside from room, board and oversight by trained staff, KBW provides tutoring. Behavior modification, anger management, substance abuse counseling, life skills training, sex education, job and employment education are part of the program as well.
“We bring them here to try to build them back up and send them back home, if they have a home to go to. If not, we keep them,” Crumbley said. “We’ve got some working now in jobs at McDonald’s, Walmart, Waffle House and places like that.”
The success stories also include some boys who have made their way to college and ventured toward the military, he said of the organization, which was born out of the slaying of Kenneth B. Walker in 2003.
Walker, 39, was the Columbus resident who was shot to death on Dec. 10, 2003, during a stop on Interstate 185 by a Metro Narcotics Task Force and the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Department. He and three friends were presumed to be armed drug dealers from south Florida, but were not. There were no drugs or weapons found in their vehicle, creating an emotional firestorm in the community.
Walker, who left behind a wife and young daughter, was a graduate of Kendrick High School and Georgia Southwestern State University and member of Omega Psi Phi fraternity. He was employed by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia. He also was Crumbley’s friend, both attending college together and part of the same fraternity.
“Once that incident happened, I decided that — with so much going around negative — to give him a positive spin and keep his name alive. His mother, she’s still mourning after all this time. That was her only son,” Crumbley said.
Thus, Kenneth B. Walker Residential Home was born. It’s not only making a difference, it’s working to strengthen its efforts in helping lead more boys and teens on a path to productive lives in the hope that they won’t become a tragic statistic.
Melinda Tolbert knows the story of Walker’s life being cut short. She also understands the importance of the project underway on Box Circle, just off Box Road and I-185, which is now an eclectic mix of establishments, including a community college, bus charter and moving businesses, storage units and empty structures formerly home to car dealerships.
“Anytime I see something that benefits the community I’m excited to work on it, and Tim, he’s just so passionate about what he does,” said Tolbert, a commercial real-estate broker with KW Commercial who has partnered with fellow broker David Johnson on the expansion project. She also owns a tax preparation service in Columbus.
“Tim is a longtime client of mine. We sat down one day to see how he could grow his organization, and I suggested that he should actually build a facility,” Tolbert said. “When we first began, it was just to build a small group home. But after he started talking to the lenders, it was like his dream became bigger and larger. We started out on a less than one-acre lot. Then he found out he had the resources and the credit to do something even larger, and we moved to a four-acre lot, which is what the group home and gym is being built on now.”
Dangie Construction is the contractor for the project, while funding is coming from the Synovus bank in Columbus, formerly known as Columbus Bank and Trust.
