Agent Orange: Victims of war's cruelest remnant are living reminder of progress, challenges yet to tackle

Robert Short Sr., a nurse, testifies Monday morning about coming home after working the night shift at a local hospital and finding his wife Gloria Short, son Caleb Short, and granddaughter Gianna Lindsey dead in the family's home in Upatoi. Short testified during the trial of Rufus Leonard Burks IV, one of three men charged in the January 2016 deaths of the three. The two other suspects are Raheam Daniel Gibson and Jervarceay Tapley. Gibson has agreed to plead guilty and testify during Burks' trial and Tapley pleaded guilty Tuesday to three counts of malice or intentional murder.