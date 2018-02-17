Top stories from the Ledger-Enquirer | Feb. 10-17, 2018

1. Columbus weight-loss ‘Doc’ appears to be retiring in wake of investigation: Less than two months after the Atlanta Journal-Constitution did an investigation into the prescription drug practices of weight-loss specialist Dr. Jan McBarron, the Columbus physician appears to have announced her retirement. On a sign in front of the Macon Road Georgia Bariatrics office that usually has a catchy, pun filled, weight-loss message, reads: “Doc is retiring March 23."
2. Fired Synovus employee stole thousands from customers, Columbus police say: A 22-year-old employee was terminated from Synovus in early October after she allegedly stole more than $6,000 from customers, according to testimony Wednesday in Columbus Recorder's Court. Rolanda Evans, who was hired as a customer care specialist in May, pleaded not guilty to two counts each of identity fraud and theft by taking and one count each of theft by deception and fourth-degree forgery. She was ordered held without bond in the Muscogee County Jail.
3. It’s finally happened. Aflac declares a stock split for the first time in 17 years: It has been on Aflac’s radar for months, with the firm’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Dan Amos even telling shareholders last May that the possibility exists, but only under certain conditions. On Tuesday, it happened. The board of directors of the supplemental health and life insurance company, headquartered on Wynnton Road in Columbus, declared that the firm will be splitting shares of its common stock.
4. Italian restaurant preparing to enter Columbus Park Crossing: The Columbus Park Crossing area of the city is landing another restaurant and it will be Fazoli’s, an Italian fast-casual concept that is locating at 6589 Whittlesey Blvd., across from the Academy Sports and Outdoors store now under construction. “We are hoping to open sometime in the last two weeks in May. We are just starting the hiring phase and we’ll be looking to hire probably 60 people,” Greg Russ, director of operations for C&P Italian Company, the Macon, Ga.-based franchisee that will operate the Columbus Fazoli’s, said Thursday.
5. 10-year-old girl in Upatoi triple homicide was cut or stabbed 23 times — possibly with an arrow: The 10-year-old girl slain with her uncle and grandmother in Columbus’ Upatoi area in 2016 had 23 cuts or stab wounds in addition to the massive head trauma likely inflicted with a 20-pound dumbbell, a medical examiner testified Monday in the triple-murder trial of Rufus Leonard Burks IV.
