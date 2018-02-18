Some Fall Line Trace users returned to vehicles with shattered windows

The next time you take a walk or ride a bike on the Columbus Fall Line Trace, don't let the shattered glass on the ground fool you at the trail’s entrance on Psalmond Road.
During a two-week span in January, the location in Midland was the scene of shattered glass in three auto break-ins. Compared to 2017, the 7400 Psalmond Road location experienced only five similar crimes during the entire year, according to information provided by the Columbus Police Department under the Open Records Act.
Cpl. Robert Greene, a bike patrol officer for trails in the city, said police have beefed up patrols and used police cruisers in the area. Police realize the 10-mile trail stretching from the northeast corner of Muscogee County south to the Chattahoochee Riverwalk downtown is not only growing with users but thieves looking for a gift.
Seeing broken glass in the parking lot made some users uncomfortable. “It seems a shame that the city has spent so much money and effort on creating great bike trails, but incidents like these discourage citizens from using them,” a trail user said.
Greene said the auto break-ins are random acts, similar to what some shoppers experience at Christmas time in busy parking lots. “If they look in a car and see nothing is worth taking, they are not going to waste their time,” he said. “They look in a car and see a cell phone or wallet, they are going to break into it.”
Trail users may be in a rush to go biking or walking but forget to secure their valuables. Greene encourages users to make sure their items are not visible. “Anything you see that can be taken, put it in your trunk,” Greene said. “If they can look in that car and see something valuable, that’s what they are going to go for.”
With increased visibility from patrol officers, Greene said the popular trail is safe.
Tommy Groce, parks services director for the Parks and Recreation Department, agrees that people can’t leave items in their car seats in the parking lot.
“It takes 30 seconds,” he said. “They walk by and look in the car and see a laptop or something. They take something and bust the window and they are gone.”
Groce said the community has grown so much from bicycling and walking activity. “We were pretty sure that it would be something well used,” he said of the asphalt path. “The Riverwalk is the same way. It’s still used, too. People are biking and walking and everything else. It’s happening all times of the day.”
Felicia Williams has been using the trail for more than a month. She has noticed the police officers on bicycles during her walk from Psalmond Road to Columbus State University.
“Everybody is nice,” Williams said Friday. “Every now and then you will see security on the bicycles, two of them. I usually see two of them together.”
If she had a choice between the Fall Line Trace and the Riverwalk, Williams said she favors the Fall Line. “I like this park better than the Riverwalk,” she said. “I like this walk a little bit better. It’s pretty nice.”
