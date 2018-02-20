Jail inmate says he was stunned with Taser after asking for psychiatrist, files lawsuit

An inmate with a history of mental illness at the Muscogee County Jail says he was stunned with a Taser and assaulted by correctional officers after asking for a psychiatrist, according to a lawsuit filed against the Sheriff’s Office and city officials.
Attorney Mark Shelnutt filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court Feb. 2 on behalf of the inmate, Cortney Jackson.
Jackson, 21, was arrested Feb. 2, 2016, and charged with obstruction of a law enforcement officer, theft by receiving stolen property and pedestrian darting into traffic, according to information on the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office website.
He is seeking redress for the “deprivation of rights guaranteed by the Fourth, Eighth, and Fourteenth Amendments to the Constitution of the United States,” the lawsuit reads.
Never miss a local story.
Defendants listed in the case are the Columbus Consolidated Government, City of Columbus, Muscogee County Sheriff’s Department, Muscogee County Jail and West Central Regional Hospital, as well as individual correctional officers, deputies, a doctor and nurse involved in the alleged incidents.
The claim is brought against each individual defendant in both their official and individual capacities.
The alleged assaults occurred while former Sheriff John Darr was still in office, according to the lawsuit.
Sheriff Donna Tompkins said she wasn’t aware of the case and referred questions to City Attorney Clifton Fay. In an interview with the Ledger-Enquirer, Fay said city defendants hadn’t been served, and he was unaware of the lawsuit before being contacted by the newspaper.
Fay said the city received an ante litem letter from Shelnutt in June of 2017, outlining the claim for alleged damages on behalf of Jackson. James C. Clark, Jr., an attorney at the Page, Scrantom, Sprouse, Tucker & Ford law firm, responded on behalf of the city.
“... I reviewed Mr. Jackson’s inmate file and do not find any incidents of unsubstantiated use of force,” Clark wrote in the June 20 letter to Shelnutt. “Therefore on behalf of Sheriff Tompkins, we hereby deny your claim for damages. Should you choose to pursue any legal action in this matter we will defend such action vigorously, including the pursuit of attorney fees and damages for frivolous litigation as appropriate.”
The lawsuit starts by describing Jackson’s mental state upon entering the facility two years ago, and where he still remains.
“The Plaintiff suffered from a mental illness, including suicidal ideations since the start of his incarceration,” according to the lawsuit. “The Plaintiff was found with a bedroll tied around his neck, with the other end of the bedroll tied to and suspended from the top tier of the Second Floor South, Cell Block F on February 2, 2016. The Plaintiff was placed on high suicide watch.
“... In addition to his suicidal mental state, the Plaintiff has experienced numerous episodes of widely varying mental dispositions since his incarceration, including combativeness, banging his own head against walls, somnolence with drooling and urinary incontinence, and unresponsiveness following multiple applications of Taser devices.
On June 26, 2016, Jackson requested to see a psychiatric doctor and put both of his arms through the flap in his cell door, according to the lawsuit. Two correctional officers deployed their Taser device on his arms, according to the plaintiff’s version of the story.
Three days later, on June 29, Jackson was beaten by a group of seven correctional officers and deputies, the lawsuit continues.
“Specifically, Plaintiff was punched and kicked about his head, face, abdomen and ribs,” it reads. “He suffered a laceration to the back of head and scratches on his hand. His testicles were twisted and squeezed. His tooth was knocked loose. Jail officials considered this incident a ‘serious force event,’ in light of the ‘numerous hard hand strikes with both fist and feet.’”
Jackson was stunned with a Taser about 10 times for approximately 2 1/2 minutes, according to the lawsuit.
“The Plaintiff’s altered mental state has been well documented in the Muscogee County Jail records, as well as the Midtown Medical Center medical records,” it continues. “However, the Plaintiff never received proper mental assessment. The defendants failed to provide the Plaintiff with the mental health care and services needed.
“... Along with the misuse of force, the Defendants kept the Plaintiff completely nude in his cell, only wrapping him with a blanket when transporting him to the Jail clinic/hospital area.
“They administered intramuscular injects of the drug Haldol, a medication indicated for the treatment of psychosis and schizophrenia,” the lawsuit continues. “This drug was administered every four hours without providing plaintiff with appropriate psychiatric or mental health evaluation.”
One beating that Jackson allegedly received from jail staff in July of 2016 resulted in him being hospitalized at the Midtown Medical Center, where he was seen on multiple occasions.
On July 1, 2016, he was struck by a corporal on the right side of the mouth, according to the lawsuit. And on July 10, a deputy struck him several times in the face, body and mouth with a closed fist.
Jackson underwent a CT scan of his chest, neck and brain to evaluate physical injuries sustained following the alleged assault by guards and officers at the jail. The results showed that he “suffered a pneumothrorax to his right lung and emphysema due to the trauma sustained at the hands of defendants,” according to the lawsuit. He also allegedly “suffered from urethral stricture secondary to his trauma, as well as subcutaneous facial hematomas caused by the repeated blows.” He was subsequently diagnosed with abnormal liver function and elevated liver enzymes and his hematology lab work was abnormal, according to the lawsuit.
“Despite all these serious medical conditions, the Plaintiff was not provided medical care to determine the reason for the abnormal findings,” it reads. “The Plaintiff also did not receive any additional or follow-up medical treatment for his injuries.”
He was hospitalized at the West Central Georgia Regional Hospital to undergo an assessment of his competency to stand trial, according to the lawsuit.
“The Plaintiff did not receive a complete and adequate psychiatric/mental health evaluation and was not given adequate medical and mental care from either the Muscogee County Jail or the East Central Georgia Regional Hospital,” it reads.
The lawsuit refers to an investigation that the U.S. Department of Justice Civil Rights Division conducted in 1995, which found inadequate staffing and supervision, inadequate staff training and inadequate policies and procedures.
“Specifically, Muscogee County Jail was found to have inadequate policies and procedures regarding the provision of medical and mental health care and suicide prevention,” the lawsuit reads. “The Muscogee County Jail was cited as not providing proper mental health counseling and the staff not being properly trained in suicide prevention.
“After said investigation, Muscogee County entered into a Settlement Agreement where it was required to abide by specific requirements, including providing adequate mental health services to inmates, the lawsuit continued. “It is clear from the treatment of the Plaintiff in this case that the defendants were still not properly following the guidelines set out for mental health treatment.”
In addition to a jury trial, the plaintiff is requesting that the court:
- Render a judgment finding the defendants liable for the results of their alleged actions
- Issue an order requiring the defendants to pay the plaintiff nominal, compensatory and punitive damages where applicable
- Issue an order requiring the defendants to pay all ligation costs, expenses and reasonable attorney’s fees associated with the filing of the lawsuit.
- Grant to the plaintiff any and all other, further, different, general or special relief to which he may be entitled.
In an interview with the Ledger-Enquirer, Shelnutt, the attorney representing Jackson, said the case should raise public concern about the jail’s handling of mentally ill inmates.
“That’s just been an evolving area all around the country, just understanding better how to provide needed services for inmates that have mental health challenges,” he said. “While at the jail, 99 percent of their employees are great folks ... there’s been in the past history ... specifically looking at between 2010 up to the time of this (incident) ... I noticed more serious issues in how those inmates with mental health problems were being dealt with.
He referred to an alleged incident that was captured on video in about 2012 and posted on YouTube. In that case, correction officers used excessive force with another mentally ill inmate.
“I don’t want to try a case in the media ... but that’s always been a concern that I’ve have about inmates and how their mental issues are addressed and treated,” he said. “And that’s been an evolving area, and an area that the public has started to finally learn more about, and are more concerned about.”
The Muscogee County jail has “a long held custom of showing deliberately indifference to and violating its citizens’ rights...” according to the lawsuit.
“The county’s custom of violating citizens’ constitutional rights has been in place before and since Feb. 2. 2016, and is widely pervasive as there have been multiple civil complaints filed against Muscogee County for constitutional violations,” it reads.
“The Muscogee County Jail failed to sufficiently train their employees to properly handle a detainee with a mental illness,” it reads. “In order to properly interact with a mentally ill inmate, sufficient training is required as all properly trained officers know the potential of combative behavior from a detainee suffering from mental illness.”
Fay said representatives from the Department of Justice visited the jail as recently as the fall of 2017 and there were no negative findings that he is aware of.
Assistant City Attorney Lucy Sheftall said most of the problems identified in 1995 have been resolved.
“We are currently staying in compliance in the last few areas and are just maintaining,” she said. “And they don’t have any complaints at this point.”
Alva James-Johnson: 706-571-8521, @amjreporter
Comments