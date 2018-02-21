Feds accuse chiropractor Ken Edwards of falsifying trucker exams

Phenix City chiropractor Kenneth G. Edwards has been arrested on federal charges alleging his practice falsified documents claiming it gave truck drivers mandatory U.S. Department of Transportation exams.
The 64-year-old Columbus man and two of his practice’s Smiths Station employees are alleged to have committed conspiracy and wire fraud, according to a federal indictment.
“The U.S. DOT requires that all truck drivers undergo an initial physical examination before receiving a commercial driver’s license, and that they have subsequent examinations every two years thereafter to maintain the license,” the feds said.
“According to the indictment, Dr. Edwards and his staff did not perform physicals that were up to U.S. DOT standards. They would then send forms to the U.S. DOT that falsely certified the truck drivers had passed all of the U.S. DOT physical exam requirements.”
Charged with Edwards are employees Joann Bush, 58, and Andrea Daigle, 40. The three are charged with conspiracy, wire fraud, and conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Edwards and Bush face additional charges of making false statements and falsifying federal records.
If convicted, each defendant faces up to 20 years in prison.
Tim Chitwood: 706-571-8508, @timchitwoodle
