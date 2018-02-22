Nonic bar owner wanted to run for Columbus council, little-known law stopped his campaign

0:59 Fifth graders respond to proposed idea of arming teachers Pause

1:09 Enjoy your cheap monthly garbage fee? Thank an inmate.

0:32 FYI: Here are a few quick facts on historic building in "The Bibb" up for sale

0:48 Watch as defendant listens to verdict being read in Upatoi triple murder trial

2:11 Agent Orange: Victims of war's cruelest remnant are living reminder of progress, challenges yet to tackle

4:09 Mayor Tomlinson calls out community leaders, says crime at lowest number in 33 years

1:08 As deadline looms, workers prep RiverMill Event Center for weekend events, including bridal show

2:27 Jury can’t agree on murder counts in Upatoi triple homicide trial. Here's the breakdown.

1:03 A Columbus school will begin drug-testing students next school year. Here's why.