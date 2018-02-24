Fifth graders respond to proposal idea of arming teachers

Parts of Columbus are about to get a lot more colorful thanks to a major public art project that will be rolled out Friday morning. Four massive murals done by five local artists, including one co-created by R.C. Hagans and Butch Anthony, will be showcased during a news conference Friday morning. The works, completed over the last three weeks, have been kept under wraps. The art project is called “My River Valley,” feeding off a poem of the same title written by Northside High School theater instructor Isiah M. Harper. Five local artists — Garry Pound, Butch Anthony, R.C. Hagans, Sally Bradley, and Najee Dorsey — were commissioned to produce public art inspired by the poetry. Here's a quick introduction to Anthony and Hagans.