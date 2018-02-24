More Videos

Enjoy your cheap monthly garbage fee? Thank an inmate. 1:09

Enjoy your cheap monthly garbage fee? Thank an inmate.

FYI: Here are a few quick facts on historic building in 'The Bibb' up for sale 0:32

Watch as defendant listens to verdict being read in Upatoi triple murder trial 0:48

Agent Orange: Victims of war's cruelest remnant are living reminder of progress, challenges yet to tackle 2:11

Mayor Tomlinson calls out community leaders, says crime at lowest number in 33 years 4:09

As deadline looms, workers prep RiverMill Event Center for weekend events, including bridal show 1:08

Jury can’t agree on murder counts in Upatoi triple homicide trial. Here's the breakdown. 2:27

A Columbus school will begin drug-testing students next school year. Here's why. 1:03

Upatoi Murder Trial: Attorney asks jury to not hold her client accountable for Tapley's crimes 3:16

Prosecutor to jury: Three lives, three futures were stolen 1:55

Fifth graders respond to proposal idea of arming teachers

This video was written,shot,edited and produced by fifth grade students of Eric Crouch at Double Churches Elementary School in Columbus, GA.
Fifth grade students at Double Churches Elementary School
Local

Muscogee County School District superintendent David Lewis is recommending the school board sell the dilapidated but historic Bibb Elementary School. Bibb Manufacturing built the school in 1915 for families living in the mill village. It closed in 2001, after the mill shut down. In November, the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation released its 2018 list of the state’s top 10 “Places in Peril,” and the Bibb City school was No. 2.

Agent Orange: Victims of war's cruelest remnant are living reminder of progress, challenges yet to tackle

Local

It's been 10 years since John Greenman first reported about Agent Orange's impact on Vietnamese citizens. Greenman recently returned to see what, if anything , has changed. Greenman says what struck him then, and still resonates today, is that Agent Orange is the cruelest remnant of the Vietnam War. This is a video excerpt from his full report. You can read it in the Sunday print edition of the Ledger-Enquirer or online at www.ledger-enquirer.com.

As deadline looms, workers prep RiverMill Event Center for weekend events, including bridal show

Local

The management and catering services at RiverMill Event Center in Bibb City recently changed hands. Columbus-based Valley Hospitality Services through It’s Your Day Catering has assumed management and food service responsibilities. Since taking over Feb. 1, they've been busy getting the facility ready. We dropped by earlier this week as workers were busy finishing renovations and preparing for weekend events.

Jury can’t agree on murder counts in Upatoi triple homicide trial. Here's the breakdown.

Crime

After 13 hours of deliberations in the triple murder trial of Rufus Leonard Burks, jurors Thursday had reached unanimous agreement on only three of the 10 counts against the 17-year-old, the judge announced before the jury was dismissed at 4:45 p.m.Those counts are burglary, kidnapping and auto theft. Burks also faces these charges: three counts of malice or intentional murder; three counts of felony murder for allegedly killing the three victims while committing the felony of aggravated assault; and a second count of auto theft.

A Columbus school will begin drug-testing students next school year. Here's why.

Local

A Columbus private school has decided to start drug-testing its oldest students. Brookstone School announced Wednesday that the drug-testing of students in grades 8-12 will be voluntary next school year then mandatory in succeeding years. This is an excerpt from Mark Rice's interview with Jason Branch, president of the Brookstone School board of trustees, and Marty Lester, the head of school for Brookstone.

Prosecutor to jury: Three lives, three futures were stolen

Local

Closing arguments began Tuesday morning in the trial of Rufus Leonard Burks IV. Burkes is one of three men police charged in the slayings of Gloria Short,54; her son Caleb Short, 17; and grandaughter Gianna Lindsey, 10, in January 2016 in Columbus' Upatoi neighborhood. This is an excerpt of the closing argument from Assistant District Attorney Chris Williams.

'He was a fighter. He was a trooper.'

Education

East Columbus Magnet Academy principal Tamura Magwood explains why the Columbus middle school wants the Muscogee County School Board to name its football field after John "Pepper" Spurlock Jr., who was the assistant principal when he died in October at 42.

Youngest of Upatoi murder victims had 23 stab wounds, massive head trauma, medical examiner testifies

Crime

Dr. Natasha Grandhi, associate medical examiner with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, testified Monday morning that Gianna Lindsey,the 10-year-old girl slain with her uncle and grandmother in Columbus’ Upatoi area in 2016, had 23 stab wounds in addition to massive head trauma. Grandhi testified Monday in the triple-murder trial of Rufus Leonard Burks IV. This video includes excerpts from Grandhi's testimony.

Raw video: Sheriff's deputies respond to bomb threat

Crime

Columbus public safety officials are checking multiple downtown buildings after an early morning bomb threat, Sheriff Donna Tompkins confirmed. The buildings affected were the Columbus Consolidated Government Center, Recorder's Court next to the Muscogee County Jail, and downtown federal courthouse. Tompkins said by 8:15 a.m., the recorders court building had been cleared for occupancy. At the government center, employees but not visitors were being allowed in. Attorneys reporting for court were being temporarily turned away.

What happens when you take a poet's work and mix in five artists? Watch this to find out.

Local

Parts of Columbus are about to get a lot more colorful thanks to a major public art project that will be rolled out Friday morning. Four massive murals done by five local artists, were unveiled during a news conference Friday morning. The works, completed over the last three weeks, have been kept under wraps. The art project is called “My River Valley,” feeding off a poem of the same title written by Northside High School theater instructor Isiah M. Harper. Five local artists — Garry Pound, Butch Anthony, R.C. Hagans, Sally Bradley, and Najee Dorsey — were commissioned to produce public art inspired by the poetry.

A graffiti artist and a folk artist walked into a studio. Out came one mural you can soon see for yourself

Local

Parts of Columbus are about to get a lot more colorful thanks to a major public art project that will be rolled out Friday morning. Four massive murals done by five local artists, including one co-created by R.C. Hagans and Butch Anthony, will be showcased during a news conference Friday morning. The works, completed over the last three weeks, have been kept under wraps. The art project is called “My River Valley,” feeding off a poem of the same title written by Northside High School theater instructor Isiah M. Harper. Five local artists — Garry Pound, Butch Anthony, R.C. Hagans, Sally Bradley, and Najee Dorsey — were commissioned to produce public art inspired by the poetry. Here's a quick introduction to Anthony and Hagans.