Top stories from the Ledger-Enquirer | Feb. 17-23, 2018

1. Logan’s Roadhouse closes its doors suddenly in Columbus: After a run of more than two decades, the Logan’s Roadhouse in Columbus has served its last mesquite wood-grilled steak, burger and mozzarella sticks appetizer. The restaurant at 2643 Manchester Expressway closed for good on Sunday night. Staffers said the lease had not been renewed on the property because it had apparently become too expensive.
2. New downtown Columbus seafood restaurant now open for business: After months of planning and development, a new downtown Columbus fresh seafood restaurant quietly opened its doors this week. Blu Crabs, the baby of owner/chef Sonya Patterson, opened in a corner spot of the Empire Building on 12th Street across from Columbus Bank & Trust main office. The address is 1205 First Ave., but the entrance is on the north side of 12th Street between Broadway and First Avenue.
3. Teen showed no emotion when convicted in triple-murder, could face two life sentences: When Rufus Leonard Burks IV turns 18 on Saturday, he will be sitting in the Muscogee County Jail, and facing the prospect of spending the rest of his life in prison. The youngest of the three youths charged in the heinous 2016 slayings of a grandmother, her son and granddaughter was found guilty Monday of felony murder, kidnapping, first-degree burglary and two counts of felony auto theft.
4. Jail inmate says he was stunned with Taser after asking for psychiatrist, files lawsuit: An inmate with a history of mental illness at the Muscogee County Jail says he was stunned with a Taser and assaulted by correctional officers after asking for a psychiatrist, according to a lawsuit filed against the Sheriff’s Office and city officials. Attorney Mark Shelnutt filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court Feb. 2 on behalf of the inmate, Cortney Jackson.
5. Columbus chef was at odds with landlord before his lease was terminated: Long before Jamie Keating vacated the RiverMill Event Center after failing to renew his lease, the well-known Columbus chef and his landlord were at odds over lawn maintenance and other issues, the Columbus Ledger-Enquirer has learned. Jamie Keating Culinary Inc., lost the lease in August when it failed to execute an automatic one-year renewal with the property’s owner, Hospital Authority of Columbus, Georgia.
