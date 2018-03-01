Ever keep your dog tied up in the yard? It could soon be illegal.

Leaving your dog tied up in the yard may be convenient as a pet owner, but it could soon be illegal in Columbus.
Mayor Teresa Tomlinson said city officials might need to change city code to prevent any tethering of animals due to recent abuses that have come to light. She also wants to create a task force to look into how to better protect animals in the city.
The mayor’s statements, made at a recent Columbus Council meeting, come nearly a year after councilors amended city code to restrict the tethering of dogs within city limits. The changes were made in collaboration with a group of animal rights activists who aim to make Columbus a chain-free city.
Under the current ordinance, animals must not be tethered and left unattended for more than 12 consecutive hours in a 24 hour period. In addition:
▪ No animal shall be tethered except on a three-point pulley system.
▪ Tethers must be made of commercial approved leash or tethering material which cannot be chewed by the animal and shall not weigh more than five percent of the body weight of the animal; ropes and chains are not considered appropriate tethering material.
▪ The tether must be at least five times the body length of the dog and mounted no more than seven feet above the ground level.
▪ The animal must be attached to the tether by a properly fitted harness or collar with enough room between the collar and the animal’s throat through which two fingers may fit. Choke collars and Pinch collars are prohibited for the purpose of tethering an animal.
But a group of animal rights activists packed Columbus chamber Tuesday night to highlight continued animal abuse in the community.
Many in the audience had seen a photo of a chained Columbus dog posted on Facebook Feb. 24 by Karen Weaver, who asked people to sign a petition “to stop the injustice.”
The dog was rescued Feb. 19 from a residence on Springs Circle, according to information provided on a Change.org website. He was on a short chain with his ribs visible.
“This dog was literally being starved to death, and was on a very short chain,” according to the information. “Someone was able to go to the residence and get the owner to agree to allow Animal SOS to seek vet care for the dog, whom we are referring to as LeeRoy!
“LeeRoy’s ribs are showing through his skin, and is in very bad shape,” the post on the website continued. “Animal Control stated that the dog MUST go back to the owner after the vet care is completed. The owner was given multiple citations; however, we DO NOT want the dog to go back to there!”
Becky Carter of Animal SOS, an animal rescue organization, showed photos of the dog to Council during a presentation at Tuesday’s meeting. She also presented photos of other dogs with deep gashes on their necks, some their bodies emaciated, their ribs also showing.
She said there was a direct connection between the abuse of animals and the abuse of children and elderly in the community, as well as other acts of violence.
Councilor Walker Garrett said it’s an important issue that needs to be addressed in the city and across the nation.
“I think part of this is that some of these things are not rising to the level of a criminal concern and they need to be, they need to be prosecuted,” he said. “And, you know, anything we can do on the Council side, we’d love to help you out on that.”
Councilor Glenn Davis said he was emotionally affected by the images.
“Animal cruelty cannot be tolerated, and it must not be tolerated,” he said. “It’s happening and we’ve got to figure out how to deal with that matter.”
“I’m proud of this council that we’ve tried to take some steps in a positive direction,” he continued. “But I’m still concerned because ... it becomes a matter of enforcement.
“I hear these stories out there. I know we’ve only got so many people, but what can we do to try to enforce these (laws) and get the message out there. Are we doing everything we could do?”
The mayor made some suggestions.
“We need two more, or three more enforcement officers,” she said. “We need to change the 12 hour rule, make it no chains, or one hour, or 30 minutes, or whatever you want to do.... An officer can’t stand there for 12 hours.”
Carter said said DeKalb County has a task force consisting of representatives from the prosecutor’s office, the courts, law enforcement and animal control addressing the issue in that community. Tomlinson said that’s something that can be done in Muscogee, and she asked Carter to put together a proposal.
“They’re already seeing the advantages,” Carter said the DeKalb County task force. “I’d be happy to get them to advise us on what they’ve learned and how to do it.”
