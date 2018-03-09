Zeph Baker jumps into Columbus mayor’s race at the last minute

Zeph Baker, a perennial candidate who lost bids for three elected positions in previous years, jumped into the Columbus Mayor’s race Friday just before the qualifying period ended for the 2018 election.
Baker first ran for mayor in 2010, losing to the current mayor, Teresa Tomlinson, in a runoff.
In 2014, he lost against Councilor Jerry Pops Barnes for the District 1 seat.
In that race, he originally declared himself a candidate for mayor, but changed his mind and jumped into the District 1 race to the surprise of many in the community.
Never miss a local story.
Baker also ran unsuccessfully against long-time State Rep. Calvin Smyre in 2008.
In his qualifying application, Baker listed his current occupation as social services.
Also qualifying for the mayor’s race by the Friday noon deadline were:
Skip Henderson, a former Columbus councilman who recently vacated the seat to run for mayor; Beth Harris, a former Muscogee County school board member; Charles Roberts, a TSYS operations analyst; Danny Arencibia, a finance manager; and Winfred Shipman Jr., who listed his occupation as God/Jesus.
Alva James-Johnson: 706-571-8521, @amjreporter
Comments