Zeph Baker jumps into Columbus mayor’s race at the last minute

206 A few minutes with Judge Lynn Toler Pause

63 Heading to Empty Bowl this weekend? Don't forget the time change

311 Got a date with Recorder's Court? Take five minutes now to learn your rights.

137 Murder suspect in November shooting appears in Columbus Recorder's Court

123 Hear excerpts from the 911 call after victim shot in head during 2016 home invasion

53 Video offers more details in gang-related fight at Kendrick High School

32 Naked inmate beaten, stunned with Taser by group of Muscogee County correctional officers

156 Correctional officers heard using Taser to subdue mentally ill inmate in body cam footage

331 Correctional officers put hood over inmate's head after wrestling him to ground, body cam footage shows