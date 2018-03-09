Local

Zeph Baker jumps into Columbus mayor’s race at the last minute

By Alva James-Johnson

ajjohnson@ledger-enquirer.com

March 09, 2018 01:19 PM

Zeph Baker, a perennial candidate who lost bids for three elected positions in previous years, jumped into the Columbus Mayor’s race Friday just before the qualifying period ended for the 2018 election.

Baker first ran for mayor in 2010, losing to the current mayor, Teresa Tomlinson, in a runoff.

In 2014, he lost against Councilor Jerry Pops Barnes for the District 1 seat.

In that race, he originally declared himself a candidate for mayor, but changed his mind and jumped into the District 1 race to the surprise of many in the community.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

More Videos

A few minutes with Judge Lynn Toler 206

A few minutes with Judge Lynn Toler

Pause
Heading to Empty Bowl this weekend? Don't forget the time change 63

Heading to Empty Bowl this weekend? Don't forget the time change

Got a date with Recorder's Court? Take five minutes now to learn your rights. 311

Got a date with Recorder's Court? Take five minutes now to learn your rights.

Murder suspect in November shooting appears in Columbus Recorder's Court 137

Murder suspect in November shooting appears in Columbus Recorder's Court

Hear excerpts from the 911 call after victim shot in head during 2016 home invasion 123

Hear excerpts from the 911 call after victim shot in head during 2016 home invasion

Video offers more details in gang-related fight at Kendrick High School 53

Video offers more details in gang-related fight at Kendrick High School

Naked inmate beaten, stunned with Taser by group of Muscogee County correctional officers 32

Naked inmate beaten, stunned with Taser by group of Muscogee County correctional officers

Correctional officers heard using Taser to subdue mentally ill inmate in body cam footage 156

Correctional officers heard using Taser to subdue mentally ill inmate in body cam footage

Correctional officers put hood over inmate's head after wrestling him to ground, body cam footage shows 331

Correctional officers put hood over inmate's head after wrestling him to ground, body cam footage shows

Video captures chaotic scene where Columbus teen shot to death 37

Video captures chaotic scene where Columbus teen shot to death

Director of Elections Nancy Boren, with help from a former employee now working in the Adams County, Colo., elections office, was able to overhaul the local voting machines for little cost to taxpayers. Mike HaskeyThe Ledger-Enquirer

Baker also ran unsuccessfully against long-time State Rep. Calvin Smyre in 2008.

In his qualifying application, Baker listed his current occupation as social services.

Also qualifying for the mayor’s race by the Friday noon deadline were:

Skip Henderson, a former Columbus councilman who recently vacated the seat to run for mayor; Beth Harris, a former Muscogee County school board member; Charles Roberts, a TSYS operations analyst; Danny Arencibia, a finance manager; and Winfred Shipman Jr., who listed his occupation as God/Jesus.

Alva James-Johnson: 706-571-8521, @amjreporter

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

A few minutes with Judge Lynn Toler 206

A few minutes with Judge Lynn Toler

Pause
Heading to Empty Bowl this weekend? Don't forget the time change 63

Heading to Empty Bowl this weekend? Don't forget the time change

Got a date with Recorder's Court? Take five minutes now to learn your rights. 311

Got a date with Recorder's Court? Take five minutes now to learn your rights.

Murder suspect in November shooting appears in Columbus Recorder's Court 137

Murder suspect in November shooting appears in Columbus Recorder's Court

Hear excerpts from the 911 call after victim shot in head during 2016 home invasion 123

Hear excerpts from the 911 call after victim shot in head during 2016 home invasion

Video offers more details in gang-related fight at Kendrick High School 53

Video offers more details in gang-related fight at Kendrick High School

Naked inmate beaten, stunned with Taser by group of Muscogee County correctional officers 32

Naked inmate beaten, stunned with Taser by group of Muscogee County correctional officers

Correctional officers heard using Taser to subdue mentally ill inmate in body cam footage 156

Correctional officers heard using Taser to subdue mentally ill inmate in body cam footage

Correctional officers put hood over inmate's head after wrestling him to ground, body cam footage shows 331

Correctional officers put hood over inmate's head after wrestling him to ground, body cam footage shows

Video captures chaotic scene where Columbus teen shot to death 37

Video captures chaotic scene where Columbus teen shot to death

A few minutes with Judge Lynn Toler

View More Video