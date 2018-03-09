After home invasion, man testifies he shot up heroin and passed out on Manchester Expressway

A jury deliberated a little more than an hour Friday before finding Dewayne Vidal Searcy Jr. not guilty of all charges stemming from a 2016 home invasion that left a victim brain-damaged from being shot in the head with his own gun.
Searcy, 24, was expected to be released from the Muscogee County Jail on Friday evening, after spending two years there awaiting trial on charges of aggravated battery, aggravated assault, burglary and using a gun to commit a crime.
He will go home to his family, but he lost his job while incarcerated and now will have to put his life back together, said defense attorneys Mark Jones and Kevin James.
James said he felt jurors did not find the witnesses against Searcy credible. Each of the codefendants who testified against him spoke of regularly using Xanax, and one also had been addicted to heroin.
Never miss a local story.
They said stealing Xanax and guns from the victim was the aim of their scheme on May 11, 2016, when two women visiting the man’s home at Cooper Cove Apartments tried to distract him while two men sneaked in to get the loot from his gun safe.
Instead the man saw the intruders and charged at them. One of the burglars grabbed the resident’s .45-caliber pistol off a coffee table and fired three shots, hitting the victim twice in the left arm and once in the back of the head.
Searcy will go free now, but each of his codefendants faces up to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty Monday to burglary.
They are Jessica Brooke Elliott, 24; Ashley Loraine Wright, 25; and Phillip Michael Futrell, 30.
Futrell was the last to testify, telling jurors Thursday that he tried to commit suicide about eight hours after the 3 a.m. shooting.
He said he pulled over at a sandwich shop on Columbus’ Manchester Expressway and tried to shoot up enough heroin to overdose.
And then he kept driving, but not for long: He got no farther from the 2603 Manchester Expressway restaurant than a gas station at 2107 Manchester Expressway, where he passed out on the side of the road.
A police officer called to check on him banged on the car and yelled, but got no response, so he broke out a car window to get Futrell out.
It was Futrell’s good fortune to have stopped right across the street from St. Francis Hospital, where doctors revived him. It was his bad luck there to be informed he was under arrest.
Futrell recalled that when he came to, he saw a detective standing at his bed, telling him he was going to be charged with driving under the influence of drugs.
Later the officer returned with more bad news: Futrell also would be charged with aggravated assault for the home invasion.
The shooting was never supposed to happen, Futrell testified: Elliott, his girlfriend at the time, had recruited him and Searcy to sneak into the victim’s apartment and steal guns and drugs while Elliott and Wright distracted the man.
But the victim was on guard because someone had broken into his apartment about two weeks earlier. When Wright and Elliott came over to visit, he greeted them at door with his pistol in hand.
As they began to flirt with him, he set the weapon on his coffee table, and they walked out on his second-floor balcony and started crushing beer cans and stowing them in a bin.
Meanwhile Elliott texted Searcy, who was on the way to the apartment with Futrell, prosecutors said. She warned him about the gun, and sent him a cell-phone photo of it, she testified.
Futrell said that when he and Searcy got to the Milgen Road apartments, he saw Elliott and Wright on the balcony with their intended target. One of the women apparently had slipped back into the apartment while the man was distracted, unlocked the door and left it open, he said.
Futrell said Searcy immediately went in and grabbed the gun, which had a red laser sight. When the resident saw the intruders, he rushed in from the balcony, and Searcy opened fire, Futrell said.
“I freaked out,” he recalled, and so did the two women. Everyone, including the victim, ran out into the parking lot. Futrell said he and Searcy fled in a Chevy Impala that belonged to Futrell’s father. Wright had driven Elliott to Cooper Cove, but was so shocked by the shooting that she kicked Elliott out of the vehicle, and threw Elliott’s things out, too, before driving off.
Left behind with the wounded, bleeding man, Elliott called 911. A recording of the call also captured the voice of the victim, who was groaning, but still trying to get up and walk.
Futrell said he dropped Searcy off and went home, where he sat up all night, thinking about what he had just seen.
“I sat in the living room and had a mental breakdown,” he said. Eventually his father came in and asked him to run an errand. Sometime around 11 a.m., he pulled over and injected half a gram of heroin into his arm.
“I tried to commit suicide,” he testified. “I shot up heroin and tried to overdose.”
Still jailed because he hasn’t been able to bond out, Futrell said the guilt weighs on him.
“We were supposed to get stuff and leave,” he said of the scheme. No one was supposed to get hurt. “It was wrong. The whole situation was wrong. It should never have happened.”
Searcy’s defense attorneys asked why he didn’t call 911.
“I ran. I got scared. I told Jessica and Ashley to,” he answered.
Asked why he tried to kill himself, he replied: “I had a burden weighing on my chest about it.”
Each defendant testifying told a sordid tale of excessive drug use. They were all using Xanax, and sometimes answered questions in court by noting they were so high on the drug that they couldn’t remember details.
Futrell said his heroin use destroyed his life: “The drug addiction took everything I have.”
The victim, now 24, was dealing Xanax and small amounts of marijuana. His life also was wrecked: He can’t live alone because of seizures and memory loss.
Once an avid reader who collected Stephen King novels, he had to learn to read again. He had no memory of exactly what happened to him, recalling only that he was on his balcony smoking a cigarette, and then he was bleeding as he walked through the breezeway outside his apartment.
Prosecutors Christopher Williams and Michelle De Los Santos told jurors the evidence against Searcy was incontrovertible: Futrell and Elliott identified him as the shooter, and Wright testified Searcy told her he shot the man.
Jones and James countered that the three codefendants devised a “circle of lies” pinning the crime on Searcy so they could escape blame. Elliott and Wright initially told police two tall white men shot the victim. Searcy is short and black.
The two women said they lied to the police at first because Searcy told them to, and they were afraid to cross him. Elliott said the night after she spoke to the police, she was catching a ride home from work at a downtown nightclub, and the driver pulled over at Veterans Parkway and River Road, where multiple people assaulted her.
She said she was frightened not only of Searcy, but “the clique that he was hanging out with.” She frequently burst into tears during her testimony.
Asked why she pleaded guilty, she said, “I wanted to make amends, and do the right thing.”
Searcy also was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, but prosecutors said that will be dropped. He was convicted July 16, 2014, of giving inmates articles without the warden’s consent.
Had he been convicted on all the charges against him, he would have faced up to 70 years in prison.
Tim Chitwood: 706-571-8508, @timchitwoodle
Comments