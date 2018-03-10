Top stories from the Ledger-Enquirer | March 4-10, 2018

More Videos

A few minutes with Judge Lynn Toler 206

A few minutes with Judge Lynn Toler

Pause
Heading to Empty Bowl this weekend? Don't forget the time change 63

Heading to Empty Bowl this weekend? Don't forget the time change

Got a date with Recorder's Court? Take five minutes now to learn your rights. 311

Got a date with Recorder's Court? Take five minutes now to learn your rights.

Murder suspect in November shooting appears in Columbus Recorder's Court 137

Murder suspect in November shooting appears in Columbus Recorder's Court

Hear excerpts from the 911 call after victim shot in head during 2016 home invasion 123

Hear excerpts from the 911 call after victim shot in head during 2016 home invasion

Video offers more details in gang-related fight at Kendrick High School 53

Video offers more details in gang-related fight at Kendrick High School

Naked inmate beaten, stunned with Taser by group of Muscogee County correctional officers 32

Naked inmate beaten, stunned with Taser by group of Muscogee County correctional officers

Correctional officers heard using Taser to subdue mentally ill inmate in body cam footage 156

Correctional officers heard using Taser to subdue mentally ill inmate in body cam footage

Correctional officers put hood over inmate's head after wrestling him to ground, body cam footage shows 331

Correctional officers put hood over inmate's head after wrestling him to ground, body cam footage shows

Video captures chaotic scene where Columbus teen shot to death 37

Video captures chaotic scene where Columbus teen shot to death

In this body camera footage, a group of Muscogee County correctional officers are seen handcuffing Cortney Jackson, an inmate, after using a Taser and physical force to bring him to the ground. After cuffing him, officers place a hood over his head. Muscogee County Sheriff's Office
In this body camera footage, a group of Muscogee County correctional officers are seen handcuffing Cortney Jackson, an inmate, after using a Taser and physical force to bring him to the ground. After cuffing him, officers place a hood over his head. Muscogee County Sheriff's Office

Local

Top stories from the Ledger-Enquirer | March 4-10, 2018

March 10, 2018 09:05 PM

1. Video cam shows Muscogee jail inmate on suicide watch beaten, stunned with Taser 10 times: Cortney Jackson, a former Muscogee County Jail inmate suing city officials for cruel and unusual punishment, was staying in an area for mentally ill inmates when he was beaten and stunned repeatedly with a Taser by correctional employees, according to records from the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office. The Ledger-Enquirer obtained video cam footage, as well as incident and use-of-force reports, of the June 29, 2016 incident through an open records request submitted to City Attorney Clifton Fay.

2. Columbus physicians writing too many opioid prescriptions — so city is suing drug companies: In 2014, Columbus had an opioid prescription rate of 99.6 for every 100 people - almost one prescription for every man, woman and child living in the city, according to statistics from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In 2016, the latest year for which statistics were provided by local officials, the city’s opioid prescription rate remained one of the highest in the state at 90.7 per 100 people. That compared to the state average of 77.8 per 100 people and the national average of 66.5 per 100 people.

3. TSYS employee arrested at work after helping 2 inmates escape from Muscogee County Jail, officials say: A TSYS employee was charged Wednesday morning after allegedly helping two inmates, including her boyfriend, escape from the Muscogee County Jail, officials said. Jessica Swenson, 30, of Phenix City was taken into custody at her job around 7:15 a.m. Wednesday and charged with two counts of aiding in escape of two inmates. She was booked into the jail for a 9 a.m. Friday hearing in Municipal Court.

4. She almost quit basketball after her mother’s stroke. Now she’s playing for a state title.: Marion County Coach Fran McPherson says there’s no challenge that senior center Janiya Crowell faces that she doesn’t meet head on. Crowell proved this point in Marion County’s semifinals showdown against Terrell County. With the team needing a boost, Crowell came off the bench and was dominant, scoring 12 points and picking up 12 rebounds. She was just as strong defensively, coming through with three steals and four deflections in Marion County’s 45-40 victory.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

5. MCSD to discipline National School Walkout participants, plans alternative activity: While thousands of students across the United States are expected to participate in the National School Walkout next week to protest gun violence, the Muscogee County School District is planning an alternative activity. MCSD’s “Speak up! Sit In” event will be a video conference featuring students representing each middle and high school along with state legislators representing the Columbus area.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

A few minutes with Judge Lynn Toler 206

A few minutes with Judge Lynn Toler

Pause
Heading to Empty Bowl this weekend? Don't forget the time change 63

Heading to Empty Bowl this weekend? Don't forget the time change

Got a date with Recorder's Court? Take five minutes now to learn your rights. 311

Got a date with Recorder's Court? Take five minutes now to learn your rights.

Murder suspect in November shooting appears in Columbus Recorder's Court 137

Murder suspect in November shooting appears in Columbus Recorder's Court

Hear excerpts from the 911 call after victim shot in head during 2016 home invasion 123

Hear excerpts from the 911 call after victim shot in head during 2016 home invasion

Video offers more details in gang-related fight at Kendrick High School 53

Video offers more details in gang-related fight at Kendrick High School

Naked inmate beaten, stunned with Taser by group of Muscogee County correctional officers 32

Naked inmate beaten, stunned with Taser by group of Muscogee County correctional officers

Correctional officers heard using Taser to subdue mentally ill inmate in body cam footage 156

Correctional officers heard using Taser to subdue mentally ill inmate in body cam footage

Correctional officers put hood over inmate's head after wrestling him to ground, body cam footage shows 331

Correctional officers put hood over inmate's head after wrestling him to ground, body cam footage shows

Video captures chaotic scene where Columbus teen shot to death 37

Video captures chaotic scene where Columbus teen shot to death

A few minutes with Judge Lynn Toler

View More Video