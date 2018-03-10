Top stories from the Ledger-Enquirer | March 4-10, 2018

1. Video cam shows Muscogee jail inmate on suicide watch beaten, stunned with Taser 10 times: Cortney Jackson, a former Muscogee County Jail inmate suing city officials for cruel and unusual punishment, was staying in an area for mentally ill inmates when he was beaten and stunned repeatedly with a Taser by correctional employees, according to records from the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office. The Ledger-Enquirer obtained video cam footage, as well as incident and use-of-force reports, of the June 29, 2016 incident through an open records request submitted to City Attorney Clifton Fay.
2. Columbus physicians writing too many opioid prescriptions — so city is suing drug companies: In 2014, Columbus had an opioid prescription rate of 99.6 for every 100 people - almost one prescription for every man, woman and child living in the city, according to statistics from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In 2016, the latest year for which statistics were provided by local officials, the city’s opioid prescription rate remained one of the highest in the state at 90.7 per 100 people. That compared to the state average of 77.8 per 100 people and the national average of 66.5 per 100 people.
3. TSYS employee arrested at work after helping 2 inmates escape from Muscogee County Jail, officials say: A TSYS employee was charged Wednesday morning after allegedly helping two inmates, including her boyfriend, escape from the Muscogee County Jail, officials said. Jessica Swenson, 30, of Phenix City was taken into custody at her job around 7:15 a.m. Wednesday and charged with two counts of aiding in escape of two inmates. She was booked into the jail for a 9 a.m. Friday hearing in Municipal Court.
4. She almost quit basketball after her mother’s stroke. Now she’s playing for a state title.: Marion County Coach Fran McPherson says there’s no challenge that senior center Janiya Crowell faces that she doesn’t meet head on. Crowell proved this point in Marion County’s semifinals showdown against Terrell County. With the team needing a boost, Crowell came off the bench and was dominant, scoring 12 points and picking up 12 rebounds. She was just as strong defensively, coming through with three steals and four deflections in Marion County’s 45-40 victory.
5. MCSD to discipline National School Walkout participants, plans alternative activity: While thousands of students across the United States are expected to participate in the National School Walkout next week to protest gun violence, the Muscogee County School District is planning an alternative activity. MCSD’s “Speak up! Sit In” event will be a video conference featuring students representing each middle and high school along with state legislators representing the Columbus area.
