Columbus Hospice bringing Travis Tritt, Charlie Daniels, Marshall Tucker Band to Columbus Civic Center

Travis Tritt will be performing at the Columbus Civic Center this summer along with the Charlie Daniels Band and the Marshall Tucker Band.
The three music acts are coming June 16 for the Denim & Diamonds Concert to benefit Columbus Hospice.
Tickets go on sale March 16 at the Columbus Civic Center and on Ticketmaster.
A Grammy Award winner, Georgia native Tritt is known for hit songs such as “Best of Intentions,” “Foolish Pride,” and “It’s a Great Day to be Alive.”
He has acted in several TV movies films including “Rio Diablo,” and “A Holiday for Love.”
Daniels is known for country hits such as “The Devil Went Down to Georgia,” “Long Haired Country Boy,” and “The South’s Gonna Do It Again.”
He has recorded with many top performers including Bob Dylan.
The Marshall Tucker Band is a little rock, a little country.
It is known for hit songs such as “Heard It In a Love Song,” “Can’t You See,” and “Fire on the Mountain.”
For more information visit www.columbushospice.com.
