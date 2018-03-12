Merger could mean more business for Pine Mountain

Colin Martin says a recent merger should help businesses in Pine Mountain, Ga., flourish.
Martin is president & CEO of the Harris County Chamber of Commerce which merged on March 1 with the Pine Mountain Merchants Association which will now operate as an affiliate organization known as the Pine Mountain Business Association.
“This is a great opportunity to enhance our services to the businesses in Pine Martin. We’ll also provide a broader administrative and financial platform to the association to grow its events and thereby help the businesses in Pine Mountain prosper,” said Martin in a press release Monday.
Tara Hall, owner of UniquExpressions, a coffee shop in Pine Mountain, is the chair of the Pine Mountain Merchants Association and will now lead the Pine Mountain Business Association.
“We are excited about this opportunity because we will have professional management for the association and we will be able to include more businesses than just merchants, giving us all a stronger voice in Pine Mountain,” Hall said in the release.
Events that the Pine Mountain Merchants Association has run such as the Taste of Pine Mountain and the Old Chipley Town Fair will continue.
Martin said, “we will continue to grow these events.”
