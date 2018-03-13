Work on downtown Columbus building to close parking spaces and sidewalk

If you are waiting for the sidewalk and parking places along the south side of 12th Street between Broadway and First Avenue next to the downtown CB&T building to reopen, don’t hold your breath.
Synovus is doing work on the building that requires the sidewalk and more than a dozen parking places to be fenced in and unusable. The job includes waterproofing the basement wall of the building, as well as window, heating and air-conditioning work, Synovus spokesman Lee Underwood said recently.
The work is scheduled to be completed some time in the third quarter of this year, which means July, August or September, Underwood said.
Synovus did not disclose the cost of the work, but said it was related to similar work done in late 2016 and early 2017 on the other side of the building, which sits at the corner of 12th Street and Broadway.
That project did not require the closure of the sidewalk and parking spaces because there was an alley that ran next to the building and only a small portion of the Broadway sidewalk was blocked.
The work is being done by Carlisle General Contractors of Pine Mountain, Ga.
Chuck Williams: 706-571-8510, @chuckwilliams
