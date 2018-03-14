More Videos

Local

Woman dies after head-on collision with pickup truck, officials say

By Sarah Robinson

srobinson@ledger-enquirer.com

March 14, 2018 12:20 AM

A 25-year-old woman died Monday evening following a Opelika crash on West Point Parkway that also seriously injured another driver, according the Lee County Coroner's Office.

Taylor Alexander Webster, one of the two drivers in the head-on collision, was pronounced dead at 6:40 p.m. She died from multiple blunt-force trauma injuries, said Lee County Coroner Bill Harris.

The other driver was airlifted to Piedmont Columbus Regional-Midtown Campus, formerly known as Midtown Medical Center. His current condition has yet to be released.

Harris said it appears as if Webster was driving north in the 3400 block of West Point Parkway around 5:47 p.m. Monday when she ran off of the roadway, over corrected and came back across the highway into oncoming traffic. She was then involved in a head-on collision with a pickup truck.

The two-vehicle wreck remains under investigation by the Lee County Coroner’s office and the Opelika Police Department.

Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92

