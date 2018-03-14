More Videos

Kirstine Smith, a senior softball player at Central High School, asked her friend Jared James to prom on opening day in February. She got help from her teammates, coach and mom in pulling together the surprise promposal. She is the winner of the 2017 Ledger-Enquirer promposal contest.
Local

Think you have the best ‘promposal’? Submit it to the Ledger-Enquirer’s contest

By Lauren Gorla

lgorla@ledger-enquirer.com

March 14, 2018 04:36 PM

It’s that time of year again — prom season! And that means prom proposals (also know as “promposals”).

Some spell out “Prom?” in pepperonis on a pizza. Some make a lavish poster with a witty take on “Will you go to prom with me?” Others opt for a choreographed dance number. No matter how big or small your promposal, we want to see it!

The Ledger-Enquirer is hosting a promposal contest this year for a chance to win a photoshoot before your prom with one of our staff photographers. Applicants must be in ninth grade or above and be a resident of one of the following counties: Muscogee, Harris, Lee, Russell, or Troup. The promposal must have taken place this school year (2017-2018).

Entering is simple: all you need to do is fill our the form below. Then, email a photo(s) or video of the promposal to lgorla@ledger-enquirer.com with the subject line “Ledger-Enquirer Promposal Contest.”

If you want to learn more about last year’s winner, click here.

Submissions for the contest are open from 5 p.m. March 14 through 5 p.m. March 21. On March 22, we’ll upload all of the submissions into a Facebook gallery and the photo or video with the most likes by March 29 at noon will win the prize.

Have any questions about the contest or filling out your submission? Feel free to contact Lauren Gorla by email (lgorla@ledger-enquirer.com) or by phone (706-571-8647).

Lauren Gorla: 706-571-8647, @gorla94

