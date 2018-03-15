Stocking Strangler says attorney has cancer and isn’t qualified hours before execution

More Videos

Two students walk out of Columbus High - even after district says they could be punished 73

Two students walk out of Columbus High - even after district says they could be punished

Pause
'Luck of the Irish': Culinary program helps bring taste of Ireland to Columbus 94

"Luck of the Irish": Culinary program helps bring taste of Ireland to Columbus

Red Sofa Tour coming to a location near you 61

Red Sofa Tour coming to a location near you

A few minutes with Judge Lynn Toler 206

A few minutes with Judge Lynn Toler

Heading to Empty Bowl this weekend? Don't forget the time change 63

Heading to Empty Bowl this weekend? Don't forget the time change

Got a date with Recorder's Court? Take five minutes now to learn your rights. 311

Got a date with Recorder's Court? Take five minutes now to learn your rights.

Murder suspect in November shooting appears in Columbus Recorder's Court 137

Murder suspect in November shooting appears in Columbus Recorder's Court

Hear excerpts from the 911 call after victim shot in head during 2016 home invasion 123

Hear excerpts from the 911 call after victim shot in head during 2016 home invasion

Video offers more details in gang-related fight at Kendrick High School 53

Video offers more details in gang-related fight at Kendrick High School

Naked inmate beaten, stunned with Taser by group of Muscogee County correctional officers 32

Naked inmate beaten, stunned with Taser by group of Muscogee County correctional officers

Atlanta attorney John “Jack” Martin had brought to the Georgia Board of Pardons and Paroles a juror from Gary’s 1986 trial, Jack Pickel, who told the board Wednesday morning he would not have voted to give Gary the death penalty had he seen the evidence available today, particularly a DNA test from the Sept. 11, 1977 assault on Gertrude Miller. Tim Chitwood tchitwood@ledger-enquirer.com
Atlanta attorney John “Jack” Martin had brought to the Georgia Board of Pardons and Paroles a juror from Gary’s 1986 trial, Jack Pickel, who told the board Wednesday morning he would not have voted to give Gary the death penalty had he seen the evidence available today, particularly a DNA test from the Sept. 11, 1977 assault on Gertrude Miller. Tim Chitwood tchitwood@ledger-enquirer.com

Local

Stocking Strangler says attorney has cancer and isn’t qualified hours before execution

By Tim Chitwood

tchitwood@ledger-enquirer.com

March 15, 2018 12:26 PM

Among the last-minute barrage of court motions regarding convicted “Stocking Strangler” Carlton Gary’s impending execution came two that were unusual:

Written in his own hand, the convicted serial killer set for execution at 7 p.m. Thursday filed motions in Butts County, Ga., home of Georgia’s death-row prison, claiming one of his lead attorneys, Michael McIntyre, is not qualified to represent him, and asking the court to appoint another counsel.

Gary also said his lead attorney John “Jack” Martin has cancer. Martin declined to comment.

Gary has filed such motions before when he felt his representation was insufficient, and the attorneys weren’t communicating with him as frequently as he would like.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Prosecutors said Gary legally cannot file his own motions while he has appointed counsel representing him.

Gary is to be executed for three of the seven rapes and stranglings of older women in Columbus in 1977 and 1978. The killer always used a ligature, usually the victims’ knotted stockings, earning him the moniker “Stocking Strangler.”

The state Board of Pardons and Paroles denied Gary clemency after a daylong meeting Wednesday. Absent some action by the federal courts on his last-minute appeals, he is to die by lethal injection at the state Diagnostic and Classification Prison in Jackson.

Tim Chitwood: 706-571-8508, @timchitwoodle

Related stories from Columbus Ledger-Enquirer

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Two students walk out of Columbus High - even after district says they could be punished 73

Two students walk out of Columbus High - even after district says they could be punished

Pause
'Luck of the Irish': Culinary program helps bring taste of Ireland to Columbus 94

"Luck of the Irish": Culinary program helps bring taste of Ireland to Columbus

Red Sofa Tour coming to a location near you 61

Red Sofa Tour coming to a location near you

A few minutes with Judge Lynn Toler 206

A few minutes with Judge Lynn Toler

Heading to Empty Bowl this weekend? Don't forget the time change 63

Heading to Empty Bowl this weekend? Don't forget the time change

Got a date with Recorder's Court? Take five minutes now to learn your rights. 311

Got a date with Recorder's Court? Take five minutes now to learn your rights.

Murder suspect in November shooting appears in Columbus Recorder's Court 137

Murder suspect in November shooting appears in Columbus Recorder's Court

Hear excerpts from the 911 call after victim shot in head during 2016 home invasion 123

Hear excerpts from the 911 call after victim shot in head during 2016 home invasion

Video offers more details in gang-related fight at Kendrick High School 53

Video offers more details in gang-related fight at Kendrick High School

Naked inmate beaten, stunned with Taser by group of Muscogee County correctional officers 32

Naked inmate beaten, stunned with Taser by group of Muscogee County correctional officers

Two students walk out of Columbus High - even after district says they could be punished

View More Video