More Videos

Two students walk out of Columbus High - even after district says they could be punished 73

Two students walk out of Columbus High - even after district says they could be punished

Pause
'Luck of the Irish': Culinary program helps bring taste of Ireland to Columbus 94

"Luck of the Irish": Culinary program helps bring taste of Ireland to Columbus

Red Sofa Tour coming to a location near you 61

Red Sofa Tour coming to a location near you

A few minutes with Judge Lynn Toler 206

A few minutes with Judge Lynn Toler

Heading to Empty Bowl this weekend? Don't forget the time change 63

Heading to Empty Bowl this weekend? Don't forget the time change

Got a date with Recorder's Court? Take five minutes now to learn your rights. 311

Got a date with Recorder's Court? Take five minutes now to learn your rights.

Murder suspect in November shooting appears in Columbus Recorder's Court 137

Murder suspect in November shooting appears in Columbus Recorder's Court

Hear excerpts from the 911 call after victim shot in head during 2016 home invasion 123

Hear excerpts from the 911 call after victim shot in head during 2016 home invasion

Video offers more details in gang-related fight at Kendrick High School 53

Video offers more details in gang-related fight at Kendrick High School

Naked inmate beaten, stunned with Taser by group of Muscogee County correctional officers 32

Naked inmate beaten, stunned with Taser by group of Muscogee County correctional officers

Journalist and author Billy Winn, the former editorial page editor at The Ledger-Enquirer, shares his thoughts on Carlton Gary and the "Stocking Stanglings." The Ledger-Enquirer
Journalist and author Billy Winn, the former editorial page editor at The Ledger-Enquirer, shares his thoughts on Carlton Gary and the "Stocking Stanglings." The Ledger-Enquirer

Local

U.S. Supreme Court denies Stocking Strangler’s last-minute appeals

By Chuck Williams

chwilliams@ledger-enquirer.com

March 15, 2018 10:00 PM

The U.S. Supreme Court has denied two eleventh hour appeals by condemned Columbus Stocking Strangler Carlton Gary, according to Georgia’s Attorney General’s office.

Sabrina D. Graham said the appeals were denied around 9:45 p.m. and the state of Georgia is moving forward with the execution.

Update:

Read More

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Gary, 67, was scheduled to be executed at 7 p.m. at the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison in Jackson.

In 1986 he was convicted in three of the seven Columbus ritual serial killings that were dubbed the “Stocking Stranglings” because the killer usually strangled women with their stockings, knotting the hosiery to tighten his grip. He beat and raped each woman as she died, then left her body covered.

Gary contends that his innocence has been proven by the recent DNA testing results and other evidence, including a footprint at one of the crime scenes and a bite mark on one of the victims, according to the news release from the state Supreme Court.

More Videos

Two students walk out of Columbus High - even after district says they could be punished 73

Two students walk out of Columbus High - even after district says they could be punished

Pause
'Luck of the Irish': Culinary program helps bring taste of Ireland to Columbus 94

"Luck of the Irish": Culinary program helps bring taste of Ireland to Columbus

Red Sofa Tour coming to a location near you 61

Red Sofa Tour coming to a location near you

A few minutes with Judge Lynn Toler 206

A few minutes with Judge Lynn Toler

Heading to Empty Bowl this weekend? Don't forget the time change 63

Heading to Empty Bowl this weekend? Don't forget the time change

Got a date with Recorder's Court? Take five minutes now to learn your rights. 311

Got a date with Recorder's Court? Take five minutes now to learn your rights.

Murder suspect in November shooting appears in Columbus Recorder's Court 137

Murder suspect in November shooting appears in Columbus Recorder's Court

Hear excerpts from the 911 call after victim shot in head during 2016 home invasion 123

Hear excerpts from the 911 call after victim shot in head during 2016 home invasion

Video offers more details in gang-related fight at Kendrick High School 53

Video offers more details in gang-related fight at Kendrick High School

Naked inmate beaten, stunned with Taser by group of Muscogee County correctional officers 32

Naked inmate beaten, stunned with Taser by group of Muscogee County correctional officers

Death penalty opponents hold vigil for Carlton Gary. Mike Haskeymhaskey@ledger-enquirer.com

He has asked the Georgia Supreme Court to stay his execution while the U.S. Supreme Court considers his claims But with today’s order, the Georgia Supreme Court has dismissed Gary’s motion for a stay of execution. The high court has determined that procedurally, Gary should have brought an application for a discretionary appeal to the Court. Instead, he brought what is deemed an “original motion” – one that originates in this Court rather than coming to this Court as an appeal of a decision by a lower court.

“We conclude that Gary has failed to show why this Court must exercise its original jurisdiction in his case, something that this Court will do only in ‘extremely rare’ cases, which this case is not because the relevant recent decision in the trial court could be raised before this Court through an application for discretionary appeal,” today’s order says.

About a dozen protesters have gathered outside of the prison. They are part of a group called Georgians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty.

Related stories from Columbus Ledger-Enquirer

Mary Catherine Johnson of Atlanta said the group gathers for every execution.

“We would be here no matter who it is,” she said. “We are opposed to all executions.”

The execution was scheduled to start at 7 p.m., but the prison spokespeople have not given an official word on the status.

More Videos

Two students walk out of Columbus High - even after district says they could be punished 73

Two students walk out of Columbus High - even after district says they could be punished

Pause
'Luck of the Irish': Culinary program helps bring taste of Ireland to Columbus 94

"Luck of the Irish": Culinary program helps bring taste of Ireland to Columbus

Red Sofa Tour coming to a location near you 61

Red Sofa Tour coming to a location near you

A few minutes with Judge Lynn Toler 206

A few minutes with Judge Lynn Toler

Heading to Empty Bowl this weekend? Don't forget the time change 63

Heading to Empty Bowl this weekend? Don't forget the time change

Got a date with Recorder's Court? Take five minutes now to learn your rights. 311

Got a date with Recorder's Court? Take five minutes now to learn your rights.

Murder suspect in November shooting appears in Columbus Recorder's Court 137

Murder suspect in November shooting appears in Columbus Recorder's Court

Hear excerpts from the 911 call after victim shot in head during 2016 home invasion 123

Hear excerpts from the 911 call after victim shot in head during 2016 home invasion

Video offers more details in gang-related fight at Kendrick High School 53

Video offers more details in gang-related fight at Kendrick High School

Naked inmate beaten, stunned with Taser by group of Muscogee County correctional officers 32

Naked inmate beaten, stunned with Taser by group of Muscogee County correctional officers

The sketch came from rape victim Gertrude Miller, 64, who under hypnosis on Oct. 29, 1977, described the man who climbed into her bedroom window, beat her with a board and raped her the previous Sept. 11. He left behind knotted stockings he’d taken from her dresser. Mike HaskeyThe Ledger-Enquirer

He was convicted in these three murders:

  • The Oct. 21, 1977, rape and strangling of Florence Scheible, 89, in her 1941 Dimon St. home. Gary’s right thumbprint was found on a door frame leading into Scheible’s bedroom.
  • The Oct. 25, 1977, rape and strangling of Martha Thurmond, 70, in her 2614 Marion St. home. Police said Gary’s fingerprint was found on the frame of a rear bedroom window.
  • The Dec. 28, 1977, rape and strangling of Kathleen Woodruff, 74, in her 1811 Buena Vista Road home, which since has been demolished. Gary’s fingerprints were found on a rear window.

Convicted and sentenced to death in August 1986, Gary’s appeals went on for 30 years through state and federal courts, as his defense attorneys found exculpatory evidence not presented at his trial.

Failing to win him a new trial last year after a series of hearings before Superior Court Judge Frank Jordan Jr., the defense in the end argued Gary should not be executed because the evidence casting doubt on his guilt meant Georgia could be killing an innocent man.

Jordan ruled such evidence was not sufficiently “material” to have altered the outcome. The Georgia Supreme Court upheld his decision.

More Videos

Two students walk out of Columbus High - even after district says they could be punished 73

Two students walk out of Columbus High - even after district says they could be punished

Pause
'Luck of the Irish': Culinary program helps bring taste of Ireland to Columbus 94

"Luck of the Irish": Culinary program helps bring taste of Ireland to Columbus

Red Sofa Tour coming to a location near you 61

Red Sofa Tour coming to a location near you

A few minutes with Judge Lynn Toler 206

A few minutes with Judge Lynn Toler

Heading to Empty Bowl this weekend? Don't forget the time change 63

Heading to Empty Bowl this weekend? Don't forget the time change

Got a date with Recorder's Court? Take five minutes now to learn your rights. 311

Got a date with Recorder's Court? Take five minutes now to learn your rights.

Murder suspect in November shooting appears in Columbus Recorder's Court 137

Murder suspect in November shooting appears in Columbus Recorder's Court

Hear excerpts from the 911 call after victim shot in head during 2016 home invasion 123

Hear excerpts from the 911 call after victim shot in head during 2016 home invasion

Video offers more details in gang-related fight at Kendrick High School 53

Video offers more details in gang-related fight at Kendrick High School

Naked inmate beaten, stunned with Taser by group of Muscogee County correctional officers 32

Naked inmate beaten, stunned with Taser by group of Muscogee County correctional officers

Atlanta attorney John “Jack” Martin had brought to the Georgia Board of Pardons and Paroles a juror from Gary’s 1986 trial, Jack Pickel, who told the board Wednesday morning he would not have voted to give Gary the death penalty had he seen the evidence available today, particularly a DNA test from the Sept. 11, 1977 assault on Gertrude Miller. Tim Chitwoodtchitwood@ledger-enquirer.com

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Two students walk out of Columbus High - even after district says they could be punished 73

Two students walk out of Columbus High - even after district says they could be punished

Pause
'Luck of the Irish': Culinary program helps bring taste of Ireland to Columbus 94

"Luck of the Irish": Culinary program helps bring taste of Ireland to Columbus

Red Sofa Tour coming to a location near you 61

Red Sofa Tour coming to a location near you

A few minutes with Judge Lynn Toler 206

A few minutes with Judge Lynn Toler

Heading to Empty Bowl this weekend? Don't forget the time change 63

Heading to Empty Bowl this weekend? Don't forget the time change

Got a date with Recorder's Court? Take five minutes now to learn your rights. 311

Got a date with Recorder's Court? Take five minutes now to learn your rights.

Murder suspect in November shooting appears in Columbus Recorder's Court 137

Murder suspect in November shooting appears in Columbus Recorder's Court

Hear excerpts from the 911 call after victim shot in head during 2016 home invasion 123

Hear excerpts from the 911 call after victim shot in head during 2016 home invasion

Video offers more details in gang-related fight at Kendrick High School 53

Video offers more details in gang-related fight at Kendrick High School

Naked inmate beaten, stunned with Taser by group of Muscogee County correctional officers 32

Naked inmate beaten, stunned with Taser by group of Muscogee County correctional officers

Two students walk out of Columbus High - even after district says they could be punished

View More Video