Dead silence: ‘Stocking Strangler’ says nothing, never opens his eyes during execution

Carlton Gary had nothing to say.

The convicted serial killer offered no famous last words, and never opened his eyes, before a lethal dose of pentobarbital sent him off to oblivion at 10:33 p.m. in the death chamber at the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison in Jackson.

Strapped to a gurney, his arms extended diagonally to each side, an IV in his right arm and another in the top of his left hand, he could not make the farewell gesture typical of his departure from Columbus court hearings: two fingers touched to his lips, then swept out to his audience, like a blown kiss, as if to say, “Peace out.”

His victims did not die as peacefully as he did, and his accusers did not forget that.

Ambushed, beaten, raped, strangled, seven Columbus women died in torment and terror, fighting for their lives, if they were able to.

Florence Scheible was 89 years old, nearly blind, and used a walker. Police believe she left her door open when she walked out to the street in front of her 1941 Dimon St. home the afternoon of Oct. 21, 1977, and Gary, having come up a wooded alleyway behind her home from Cherokee Avenue, slipped in the door behind her.

He waited for her to come back in, and attacked, beating her, raping her, strangling her, and leaving her body covered, just like the others, the pattern of a ritual serial killer.

Scheible’s murder was among three for which a jury convicted Gary in 1986 and sentenced him to death, never imagining the sentence would not be carried out for 32 years.

People who did not live in Columbus in 1977 and ’78 cannot imagine the fear that swept the city, particularly in the Wynnton area where the stranglings were concentrated, nor the horror of hearing how vicious and brutal the murders were.

But the victims’ families don’t have to imagine. They remember, and so do the police.

Some of the officers involved in the investigation came to Jackson to watch Gary die. When it was over, they were not obligated to go past the guards and the gates to what the Department of Corrections calls the “media staging area” at the front of the prison off Ga. Highway 39, and stand before the TV cameras, and answer questions.

But they chose to.

“We witnessed the death of an individual who terrorized our town,” said Columbus Police Chief Ricky Boren, who joined the department in 1971. Asked to describe the atmosphere in Columbus during those years, he said it again: “We saw a town that was terrorized by the unknown.”

People could not understand what was happening, or why it was happening, or how this phantom nightstalker, so determined to reach his prey that he meticulously disassembled deadbolt locks and took doors off their hinges, prowled these police-patrolled neighborhoods without drawing notice.

The mystery spawned conspiracies, suspicions that no outsider could get away with it: Someone in the neighborhood must be the culprit, someone no one would suspect.

Such conspiracy theories will not die – unlike Carlton Gary, whom those who remember the stranglings will not mourn.

“The only thing I wanted to see was lethal justice,” Boren told reporters, “and that’s what I saw tonight.”

Those watching Gary die did not weep or moan or shake their heads. The witnesses sat in rows of wooden benches akin to church pews, facing a line of four windows through which they peered into the death chamber.

No one said a word except the warden, who from the far side of the glass read the death warrant issued by Senior Muscogee Superior Court Judge Frank Jordan Jr., and then left the room.

Once he finished speaking, the microphone he had used was shut off, so no sound emanated from the chamber.

Only a medical technician in a white coat and blue scrubs remained, shifting from foot to foot, waiting. The sedative flowed from tubes extending from the wall behind the gurney.

In a few minutes, Gary’s chest rose and fell rapidly, three or four times, then his lips fluttered, and then his mouth opened wide like a yawn, and closed. Then his head drifted slightly to the left.

"Stocking Stranger" Carlton Gary will be the 48th Georgia inmate to die by lethal injection, a method the state switched to 17 years ago. Mike Haskey mhaskey@ledger-enquirer.com

That appeared to be his last breath, but still the silent minutes ticked by, the witnesses stared, and the man in the blue scrubs – bald, bespectacled, with a goatee – shifted from foot to foot.

The death house is a nondescript one-story building of white cinderblock, and the walls of the death chamber are white as well, with a yellow door to one side, through which the warden came and went.

Eventually that door opened again, and with the warden two doctors in white coats came in, one standing on each side of the gurney. They opened Gary’s shirt and put their stethoscopes to his chest, and the one on Gary’s right pulled out a flashlight, lifted Gary’s right eyelid, and shined the light into his pupil.

Then the doctor stepped back, looked to the warden, and nodded.

The warden turned to the witnesses, and announced the time of death, and proclaimed the execution had been carried out under the law. And the witnesses, still silent, stood up and walked out.

Those representing the victims’ families did not celebrate. They just walked back to the prison vans that finally would carry them away from the Columbus Stocking Strangler, 40 years after the killings that claimed their loved ones.

Besides Scheible, Gary was convicted of raping and strangling Martha Thurmond, 70, in her 2614 Marion St. home on Oct. 25, 1977; and Kathleen Woodruff, 74, in her 1811 Buena Vista Road home on Dec. 28, 1977.

Prosecutors chose three cases with the best evidence to seek convictions, but those murders were bookended by two that came before and two that followed. These are the others:

Mary Willis “Fern” Jackson, 59, strangled with a stocking and sash on Sept. 16, 1977, in her 2505 17th St. home.

Jean Dimenstein, 71, strangled with a stocking in her home that then had the address 3027 21st St.

Mildred Borom, 78, of 1612 Forest Ave., found Feb. 12, 1978, strangled with a cord cut from her window blinds.

Janet Cofer, 61, of 3783 Steam Mill Road, found strangled with a stocking April 20, 1978.

For those who believe that Gary is innocent – that his arrest, conviction and execution resulted from racism, conspiracies and cover-ups – the Stocking Strangler saga doesn’t end with his last breath before a silent congregation in a cinderblock building.

But it does end for the law enforcement officers who spent their careers hunting him down.

Charles Rowe, who retired as assistant police chief, was among them.

“I just feel that something I began working on in 1977 is finally over, and we have closure,” he told reporters.

Lem Miller, also a retired assistant police chief, was a patrol officer in 1977 when he was called to what was then 3027 21st St., just west of Columbus’ Cross Country Plaza shopping center, where Jean Dimenstein lived, and where she died.

He walked in, carefully, looking around, and came to a bedroom, where he saw a body left covered with sheets and a pillow, and then he walked back out, calling for detectives.

Forty years later, he, too, came to watch Gary die quietly, in a bed.

“It was a surreal moment,” he said afterward. “It’s strange how so many years just were flashing by.”

The last thing the prison doctors did, after confirming Carlton Gary was dead, was leave his face covered with a sheet.