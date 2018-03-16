Phenix City NAACP says man gunned down at Dollar General was the victim of hate crime

The Phenix City/Russell County branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People held a news conference Friday afternoon requesting that the fatal shooting of a black man at a Dollar General be prosecuted as a hate crime.
The Rev. Alfonza Seldon, local NAACP president, started by expressing condolences to the family of 45-year-old Master Lorenzo Freeman, Sr., a retired military veteran who was gunned down January 11 at the store in Fort Mitchell, Ala.
The man charged in the shooting is Justin Tyler Davidson, 26, who allegedly killed Freeman in what law enforcement officials have characterized as a “road rage” incident.
But on Friday Seldon said witnesses had come forward who stated that Davidson, who is white, shouted racial slurs at Freeman during the fatal encounter. He addressed the issue standing in front of the Russell County Courthouse surrounded by other NAACP members.
Seldon made reference to state and federal hate crime laws that apply to violent crimes motivated by “ actual or perceived race, color, religion, national origin, ethnicity or physical or mental disability.”
“Witnesses’ testimony have revealed that the suspect, Mr. Davidson, got out of his car, and was shouting racial slurs as he fired shots from his weapon towards the victim’s direction,” he said. “Now, this horrific incident, under recent evidence and testimony, absolutely, emphatically, qualifies as a hate crime.
“First of all, it was racially violent in speech and assembly - hate crime,” he said, comparing it to the description outlined in state law. “Firing shots while shouting racial slurs? Hate crime. Racial and radical threats of injury, or in this case death, hate crime. So we are assembled here seeking justice in the support of Mr. Lorenzo Freeman, Sr., and his family by encouraging our District Attorney’s Office to uphold the tenets of the federal and Alabama state laws, regarding hate crimes.
“We are, moreover, hopeful that the outcome of this case be a deterrent for future crimes of this nature,” he added. “And as our vision says, the vision of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, is a society in which all individuals have equal rights and there’s no racial hatred or racial discrimination, because we will challenge them on the platform, in the press, in the courts, in the streets and at the ballot box.”
He said the NAACP applauds the efforts thus far of the District Attorney and those investigating the case. He said he was particularly pleased that Davidson’s request for a bond reduction had recently been denied.
Yet, the NAACP is committed to making sure that justice is served as the case moves forward, he said.
“And let me say to those elected officials of Phenix City and Russell County that we expect those that are in these positions to do what is right and not what is political,” he said. “Because if you do what is right, then right will follow. But if you do what is political, we will advocate - I repeat, we will advocate - to vote you out.”
Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor has said in previous reports that Davidson was among a group of people involved in a two-vehicle road rage incident that started around 8 p.m. the evening of Jan. 11 on JR Allen Parkway in Columbus before crossing state lines into Fort Mitchell.
"Both cars called ahead and had family members meet them at the gas station," he said January. "That's part of what this whole issue was. They called ahead and got other people involved."
Authorities said they pulled over at the Sunoco gas station, where they continued to exchange before the dispute moved across the street to the Dollar General at 252 Sweetwater Branch Road.
Taylor said Freeman wasn't an occupant in any of the vehicles traveling from Columbus, but he got involved in the dispute after it reached Fort Mitchell.
Shots were fired in the parking lot near the front entrance of Dollar General, killing Freeman, according to authorities. Two other men were injured.
Freeman, a native of Ozark, Ala., was a graduate of Troy State University, according to his obituary. He worked as a medic in the U.S military for 22 years and was a veteran of the Iraqi War, receiving many awards.
Seldon described his untimely death as a significant blow to the community.
“... A son’s father has been taken away,” he said. “A wife’s husband has been taken away. A sister’s brother has been taken away. A nation’s hero has been taken away. And the community of Fort Mitchell has lost a friend, who has been taken away.”
