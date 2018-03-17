FILE
Tuskegee man, 55, dies in SUV crash on Macon County 26

By Ben Wright

benw@ledger-enquirer.com

March 17, 2018 04:27 PM

A Tuskegee, Ala., man died Saturday after the SUV he was driving left Macon County 26 and struck a tree, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said.

William Earl Howard, 55, was pronounced dead at the scene of the 7:56 a.m. crash 12 miles east of Tuskegee.

Troopers said Howard was driving a 2002 Cadillac Escalade when it left the road near Macon County 79. He was not using a seat belt, Alabama State Troopers said.

The crash remains under investigation.

Ben Wright: 706-571-8576, @bfwright87

