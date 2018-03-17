Wait for repairs on Riverwalk and Bradley Circle almost over for residents

More than two years after heavy rains collapsed a slope on Bradley Circle, the wait is almost over for residents to see repairs on a section of the street and along the Chattahoochee Riverwalk.
Residents have been concerned about motorists getting too close along the southbound lane on the street and tumbling down the embankment. The wait for permits and funding for the project slowed repairs after the December 2015 slope failure.
With construction plans and government funding in place, Columbus Council approved a construction contract with Cline Service Corp. during a Feb. 27 meeting. The Columbus company will be paid $179,000 to repair the slope between the Riverwalk and Bradley Circle.
Ryan Pruett, a project engineer with the Columbus Consolidated Government, said a pre-construction meeting will be held next week and the company should get to work sometime during the first half of April.
In addition to restoring the bank, the company also will rebuild a retaining wall that failed and restore pavement on the Riverwalk and on the street.
It took some time to get the complex project ready. “You really have to do an investigation into why it failed in the first place then come up with a solution to prevent it from happening again,” Pruett said. “That is what we are doing and what we have done.”
Farhad AliFarhani, assistant director of engineering/traffic engineering manager, said areas damaged by foods have to go through a special process to get approved by the Georgia Emergency Management Agency and the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
“It is out of our control,” AliFarhani said. “The design of it is very critical and the implementation of the construction itself is complex.”
Once the crew is on the site, Pruett said repairs should be completed in about four months.
The repaired street also will make garbage collection easier for city crews. Public Works crews must maneuver garbage trucks on the narrow street without moving past the failed section of the roadway. Garbage trucks are too heavy to travel near the area with dirt washed out beneath the asphalt.
The driver backs up to one end of the street and collects garbage before pulling around to the other end of the street.
With the time it takes to plan and repair a failed slope, let’s hope another downpour doesn’t bring a bank down again soon.
Ben Wright: 706-571-8576, @bfwright87
