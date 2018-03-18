Top stories from the Ledger-Enquirer | March 11-17, 2018

1. Harris County valedictorian organized school walkout — even if it meant losing top honor: Students in Harris County will be allowed to participate in the National School Walkout – led by the valedictorian who knows one of the victims and three of the survivors of the Florida school shooting that sparked this protest calling for better gun control.
2. ‘Stocking Strangler’ Carlton Gary executed after over 30 years of trials, appeals: Condemned Stocking Strangler Carlton Gary was executed at 10:33 p.m. and he did not accept a final prayer or make a final statement, according to a spokeswoman with the Georgia Department of Corrections. The announcement was made 5 minutes after Gary’s death.
3. General set to become first black commander of Fort Benning: Monday afternoon when Maj. Gen. Gary M. Brito assumes command of the Maneuver Center of Excellence at Fort Benning, he will make history. In Fort Benning’s 100th year of existence, Brito will become the first black commander of the U.S. Army post.
4. Great Wolf Lodge is now hiring 600 as it moves toward mega-indoor park’s grand opening: It’s been nearly two years since Great Wolf Resorts howled to the world that it was bringing a mega-indoor water and adventure park complete with a large hotel to nearby LaGrange, Ga., about 40 minutes north of Columbus.
5. Phenix City dad struggled with child support system after leaving NFL — and he’s not alone: When Orwin Smith was released from the Green Bay Packers in 2014, he wasn’t sure how he would continue paying the child support required for his then-3-year-old son. “I was stuck between still chasing my dream or getting a job,” said the former Phenix City running back who played for Central High School and Georgia Institute of Technology before joining the NFL.
