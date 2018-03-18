Top stories from the Ledger-Enquirer | March 11-17, 2018

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 170 Video: Police chief reflects on "Stocking Strangler" case Pause 134 Carlton Gary executed: "The only thing that I wanted to see was legal justice, and that's what I saw tonight" 73 Two students walk out of Columbus High - even after district says they could be punished 94 "Luck of the Irish": Culinary program helps bring taste of Ireland to Columbus 61 Red Sofa Tour coming to a location near you 206 A few minutes with Judge Lynn Toler 63 Heading to Empty Bowl this weekend? Don't forget the time change 311 Got a date with Recorder's Court? Take five minutes now to learn your rights. 137 Murder suspect in November shooting appears in Columbus Recorder's Court 123 Hear excerpts from the 911 call after victim shot in head during 2016 home invasion Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Two Columbus High School seniors, Sarah Brooks and Sakeli Givens, chose to walk out of school beginning at 10 a.m. as part of National School Walkout day. They were out for seventeen minutes to remember the students killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer

Two Columbus High School seniors, Sarah Brooks and Sakeli Givens, chose to walk out of school beginning at 10 a.m. as part of National School Walkout day. They were out for seventeen minutes to remember the students killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer