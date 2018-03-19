Muscogee County Superior Court Clerk Ann Hardman dies after short illness

Muscogee County Superior Court Clerk Ann Hardman passed away Monday morning after a short illness, according to Mayor Teresa Tomlinson.
Tomlinson said she had been notified by the family that Hardman passed away at 2 a.m.
“Ann had taken a leave of absence to tend to her resurgence of colon cancer,” the mayor wrote in a statement to the Ledger-Enquirer. “... I did not know that she was so far along, but according to her family her condition had deteriorated over the last 2 to 3 weeks.
“We were very fortunate to have Ann in service to the city,” the mayor added. “She was a great lady.”
Never miss a local story.
Later Monday morning the family released a statement to the public.
“The family of Dr. Ann L. Hardman celebrates her life, legacy and faith, as she is now spiritually healed and home with the Lord,” it reads. “She transitioned from this life early Monday morning surrounded by her beloved family. A woman of integrity and unyielding faith was committed to her family, church families, local government and community.”
Hardman, chief executive officer of three Christian ministries, was elected to office in May of 2016, unseating the long-time incumbent Linda Pierce in a runoff.
She was pastor of Faith Worship Center International in Columbus and River of Life Full Gospel Outreach Church in her hometown of Asheville, N.C. She also ran Ann Hardman Ministries, which trains and licenses other pastors, conducts prayer and leadership conferences and plants churches throughout the country. She authored 10 books.
In a 2016 interview with the Ledger-Enquirer, Hardman said she ran for office because she saw it as another way to make a contribution to the community.
“I just felt that this would be a great opportunity for me to share myself and give myself in a different way,” she said.
Hardman’s Deputy Clerk, Shasta Glover, will head the Clerk of Superior Court office until a permanent replacement is made, the mayor said.
Services are expected to be Friday and Saturday.
Alva James-Johnson: 706-571-8521, @amjreporter
Comments