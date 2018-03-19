Around Town:

13th Annual Pet Parade
Benefitting the Humane Society of Harris County, the 13th Annual Pet Parade will be held Saturday, March 31 at the entrance to Longleaf at Callaway Community off of Ga. Hwy. 354, Pine Mountain, Ga. There will be prizes for several categories, including best outfit and best bonnet. There will also be a raffle, music and following the parade there will be an Easter Dog Biscuit hunt. The event is at 10 a.m. To pre-register, email Lberry22@rocketmail.com.
April Fools Hike
The April Fools Hike, scheduled for Saturday, March 31, is an all-day, guided 23-mile adventure winding along the entire length of the Pine Mountain Trail ending near Warm Springs, Ga.. Long distance hiking experience, ample water, snacks and sturdy hiking boots required. This is a moderate to strenuous hike with a lunch break at halfway point. Return transportation will be provided. Meet at Callaway Country Store Overlook Parking Lot. Participants must pre-register and pre-pay; there is limited space and there will be no walk-ins. Cost is $22 which includes a t-shirt and the parking is $5. Visit gastateparks.org/FDRoosevelt to register or for more information.
New Medicare Card
Medicare users will be getting a new Medicare card between April 2018 and April 2019. The social security numbers will be removed from Medicare cards to help keep information more security and to protect your identity. Here’s what you need to know about the new cards:
▪ The cards will automatically be mailed to all 58 million current beneficiaries. You don’t need to do anything special to receive one.
▪ The new cards will feature a randomly assigned a Medicare Beneficiary Identifier (MBI) made up of 11 letters and numbers.
▪ Your benefits won’t change under the new MBI.
▪ Understanding that mailing everyone a new card will take some time. Your card might arrive at a different time than your friend’s or neighbor’s.
▪ Make sure your mailing address is up-to-date.
▪ Do not throw away your old card. When you receive your new card, there will be instructions on how to destroy your old card.
For more information, call Debbie Zwaga at 706-256-2910.
Goldilocks on Trial
First Presbyterian Church of Columbus and the 5:16 Players first production of “Goldilocks on Trial” by Ed Monk will be held Friday and Saturday. The show features children ages 5-15 (and one adult). Goldilocks is on trial for breaking and entering. Will she be found guilty and sent to prison or will the truth come out. It’s up to Judge Wallabee and the audience as jurors to decide, after hearing testimony from Goldi, the bickering Three Bears and a surprise witness Merwin the Big Bad Wolf, along with others. . . Tickets are $7 each and performances are 7 p.m. nightly at First Presbyterian, 1100 First Avenue. Call 706-322-4523 for more detail.
Shredding Event
H&R Block will offer free document shredding in which each participant is allowed to shred one box of personal information at no cost. The shredding will take place Saturday 9 a.m.-noon at The Landings, 2521 Unit F, Airport Thruway. 816-499-3875.
