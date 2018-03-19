City announces temporary replacement, special election after Superior Court clerk’s death

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 260 Officers use Taser to subdue solider after fight in downtown Columbus bar, police say Pause 135 Superior Court Clerk passes away, chief deputy clerk to lead office until permanent replacement is made 185 Media monitor describes execution as undramatic, antiseptic 20 Flames engulf a playground on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard 170 Video: Police chief reflects on "Stocking Strangler" case 133 Columbus, Phenix City weather for March 19 from WRBL's Cody Nickel 57 Here are some of the repairs needed at Mott's Green property in downtown Columbus 80 City Planning Director Rick Jones talks about improvements needed in Mott's Green area 157 Responses to the execution of Carlton Gary on the grounds of the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison 98 Reckless driver deemed a "menace to society" in court, faces vehicular homicide charges Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Columbus Mayor Teresa Tomlinson announced Monday morning that Shasta Glover, the chief deputy clerk of Superior Court will lead the Clerk of Superior Court Office until a permanent replacement is made for Ann Hardman, the Muscogee Superior Court Clerk who died in the early morning hours on Monday, March 19, 2018. Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer

