City announces temporary replacement, special election after Superior Court clerk’s death

More Videos

Officers use Taser to subdue solider after fight in downtown Columbus bar, police say 260

Officers use Taser to subdue solider after fight in downtown Columbus bar, police say

Pause
Superior Court Clerk passes away, chief deputy clerk to lead office until permanent replacement is made 135

Superior Court Clerk passes away, chief deputy clerk to lead office until permanent replacement is made

Media monitor describes execution as undramatic, antiseptic 185

Media monitor describes execution as undramatic, antiseptic

Flames engulf a playground on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard 20

Flames engulf a playground on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard

Video: Police chief reflects on 'Stocking Strangler' case 170

Video: Police chief reflects on "Stocking Strangler" case

Columbus, Phenix City weather for March 19 from WRBL's Cody Nickel 133

Columbus, Phenix City weather for March 19 from WRBL's Cody Nickel

Here are some of the repairs needed at Mott's Green property in downtown Columbus 57

Here are some of the repairs needed at Mott's Green property in downtown Columbus

City Planning Director Rick Jones talks about improvements needed in Mott's Green area 80

City Planning Director Rick Jones talks about improvements needed in Mott's Green area

Responses to the execution of Carlton Gary on the grounds of the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison 157

Responses to the execution of Carlton Gary on the grounds of the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison

Reckless driver deemed a 'menace to society' in court, faces vehicular homicide charges 98

Reckless driver deemed a "menace to society" in court, faces vehicular homicide charges

Columbus Mayor Teresa Tomlinson announced Monday morning that Shasta Glover, the chief deputy clerk of Superior Court will lead the Clerk of Superior Court Office until a permanent replacement is made for Ann Hardman, the Muscogee Superior Court Clerk who died in the early morning hours on Monday, March 19, 2018. Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer
Columbus Mayor Teresa Tomlinson announced Monday morning that Shasta Glover, the chief deputy clerk of Superior Court will lead the Clerk of Superior Court Office until a permanent replacement is made for Ann Hardman, the Muscogee Superior Court Clerk who died in the early morning hours on Monday, March 19, 2018. Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer

Local

City announces temporary replacement, special election after Superior Court clerk’s death

By Alva James-Johnson

ajjohnson@ledger-enquirer.com

March 19, 2018 02:59 PM

The sudden passing of Muscogee County Clerk of Superior Court Ann Hardman Monday leaves a significant void in local government leadership.

As Clerk of Superior Court, she managed an office that keeps records for the Superior and State courts, and oversees all real estate records, the deed roll and the Board of Equalization, among other responsibilities.

This year, the BOE has been swamped with more than 10,000 property tax appeals due to a controversial countywide revaluation, making it a crucial time for the office.

On Monday, Mayor Teresa Tomlinson held an 11 a.m. news conference, during which she assured the public that the Clerk of Superior Court’s Office would continue to function without interruption.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tomlinson said Shasta Glover, Chief Deputy Clerk of Superior Court, will carry out Hardman’s duties until a permanent replacement is elected.

A special election will be held November 6 simultaneously with the general election, the mayor explained. The qualifying date will be set by the Board of Elections at their next meeting in April, she said, and she expects qualifying to begin sometime in July.

“It will probably be contemporaneous with the date for qualifying for independent candidates so there will be some continuity as to the process,” Tomlinson said. “... So you will be hearing more about that.”

Glover has worked in the Clerk of Superior Court’s Office since January 2017. She was named Chief Deputy Clerk on March 13, under Georgia law, and sworn in by Probate Judge Marc D’Antonio to fill that position, according to the mayor.

Tomlinson said the decision to place Glover in the position was made so there would be someone in authority to make decisions while Hardman was out of the office undergoing treatment for colon cancer.

At the news conference, Glover said the department is on task with all of the appeals.

“We do have an administrator over there,” she said. “And with the help of (City Manager Isaiah Hugley), we did get extra help. So we are on task as far as the appeals are concerned.”

Glover, a Columbus native, said she has a law enforcement background. She started with the Columbus Police Department, where she worked for 12 years. After leaving the CPD, she worked with Judge Aaron Cohn as a probation officer. Three years ago, she retired as director of the Aaron Cohn Regional Youth Detention Center.

Glover said the Clerk of Superior Court’s Office made great strides under Hardman’s leadership and she will continue to build on that legacy.

“We have done a lot of modernization in the office,” Glover said. “We now do e-filing. We’re looking at case management.”

One area she will continue to focus on is morale, she added.

“Now, in our office, it is pleasant,” she said. “We have lawyers come in the office and applaud us because things have changed, and they started changing with Ms. Hardman. We want to continue to do what she started.”

Alva James-Johnson: 706-571-8521, @amjreporter

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Officers use Taser to subdue solider after fight in downtown Columbus bar, police say 260

Officers use Taser to subdue solider after fight in downtown Columbus bar, police say

Pause
Superior Court Clerk passes away, chief deputy clerk to lead office until permanent replacement is made 135

Superior Court Clerk passes away, chief deputy clerk to lead office until permanent replacement is made

Media monitor describes execution as undramatic, antiseptic 185

Media monitor describes execution as undramatic, antiseptic

Flames engulf a playground on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard 20

Flames engulf a playground on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard

Video: Police chief reflects on 'Stocking Strangler' case 170

Video: Police chief reflects on "Stocking Strangler" case

Columbus, Phenix City weather for March 19 from WRBL's Cody Nickel 133

Columbus, Phenix City weather for March 19 from WRBL's Cody Nickel

Here are some of the repairs needed at Mott's Green property in downtown Columbus 57

Here are some of the repairs needed at Mott's Green property in downtown Columbus

City Planning Director Rick Jones talks about improvements needed in Mott's Green area 80

City Planning Director Rick Jones talks about improvements needed in Mott's Green area

Responses to the execution of Carlton Gary on the grounds of the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison 157

Responses to the execution of Carlton Gary on the grounds of the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison

Reckless driver deemed a 'menace to society' in court, faces vehicular homicide charges 98

Reckless driver deemed a "menace to society" in court, faces vehicular homicide charges

Superior Court Clerk passes away, chief deputy clerk to lead office until permanent replacement is made

View More Video