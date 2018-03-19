Possibility of severe storms in Columbus area; MCSD cancels after-school activities

A line of storms moving ahead of a cold front may produce some severe weather for the Columbus area beginning this afternoon and lasting through the evening.
National Weather Service meteorologist Lauren Merritt said the line of storms is coming from the northwest.
“It may weaken before it gets as far south as Columbus but there is certainly the potential for severe weather including hail or a tornado,” she said.
In expectation of heavy showers and wind, the Muscogee County School District has canceled all after-school activities.
On Facebook, Columbus Mayor Teresa Tomlinson has advised people to watch the weather and do some storm preparation.
She advises designating a safe area in the home or workplace that you can get to quickly and stay in touch with family members.
Outside objects should be secured.
The American Red Cross says during the storm, stay away from doors and windows, avoid electrical equipment and do not take a bath or shower. Also, check in with local news for the latest information.
