Around Town:

Save the Date: Independence Day Celebration
Flo Rida, 3 Doors Down and Big & Rich will perform June 23 on York Field during Fort Benning’s annual Independence Celebration, hosted by the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation. The Independence Celebration will be bigger and better than ever, with two concert stages and more fireworks. The event is free and open to the public. Visit benning.armymwr.com for more info.
Delta Air Lines Autism Tour
The Autism Hope Center will hold “Taking Flight”, a Delta Air Lines Tour taking place Saturday. All ages of children and adults with special needs are welcome to this free special tour. Delta employees will take you and your family member who has autism/special needs on a tour to navigate through Atlanta’s airport. This is an opportunity to have fun and help navigate through the airport with less stress. Safety practices will be discussed and there will be time for participants to sit in the captain’s chair in the cockpit, meet crew members and take pictures. Space is limited and tours fill up quickly. For requests to attend, go to ACSCRO.ATL@delta.com. That website will also answer any questions you may have. The meeting place will be in front of the Sweet Auburn Market near the Delta ticket counter at Hartsfield Jackson International Airport. Arrive by 9:50 a.m. The tour will last until noon. There is hourly parking at the International Terminal.
Annual Drive-Thru Rabies Clinic
The Environmental Health Department at the Columbus Health Department is having their annual Drive-thru Rabies Clinic Tuesday, May 8 at the Columbus Civic Center parking lot. Vaccinations will be given to dogs and cats only 5 p.m.-7 p.m. The cost of the vaccination is $5 per animal. Pets must be at least 3 months old to receive a vaccine and must be restrained or on a leash at all times. Representatives from the Columbus Animal Care and Control will be on hand to provide city permits at $10 each for dog and cat owners. Only Muscogee County residents are required to have a permit, but residents of all counties may bring their pets to the rabies clinic. Payments will be accepted at the time of the event by cash or check only. For more information, call 706-321-6170.
Phenix City/Russell County NAACP Candidate Forum
The Phenix City/Russell County NAACP will host a Candidate Forum 7 p.m. Monday, May 14 at the Central Activities Center. The forum is being presented to give citizens of Phenix City and Russell County an opportunity to meet candidates who are running in local and state wide elections. The forum will be hosted by local educator Dr. Janet Goodwin, who will serve as moderator. All candidates are invited to attend the event to share their views on the current issues. There is no fee to attend. Call 707-536-5509 for additional information.
Public Speaking Competition
The Russell County Extension 4-H program will host a Public Speaking Competition 5:30 p.m. May 8. Do you want to become a better public speaker? Do you like to talk in front of a group? Then sign up for the Speak Up Alabama public speaking competition. The event will be held at the Russell County Extension Office, 508 14th St., Phenix City. Registration deadline is May 7. You do not need to be enrolled in 4-H to enter. For more information or to register, call 334-298-6845.
