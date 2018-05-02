Jury delivers mixed verdict in fatal Columbus drive-by shooting trial

Jurors delivered a mixed verdict Wednesday in the murder trial of Anthony Deshon Walker, charged in the Jan. 25, 2014, drive-by shooting of 47-year-old Marvine Bailey outside her home at 2318 Forsyth St. in Columbus.
They found him guilty of aggravated assault, but not guilty of malice or intentional murder, of felony murder for killing Bailey while committing the felony of aggravated assault, and of using a firearm to commit a felony.
The verdict means Walker, 26, faces one to 20 years in prison. Had he been convicted on all the charges, he would have faced life in prison. Judge Ron Mullins has not yet set a sentencing date.
Jurors deliberated about eight hours total over two days before notifying the court they had a verdict about 4:15 p.m. Wednesday. Bailey’s family, some of whom had testified, were in tears after it was announced.
Walker was accused of shooting Bailey while gunning for Keith Turner, with whom he was feuding. Turner had shot up a Curry Street home where Walker’s mother lived, and then taunted Walker over the phone.
Police suspect Walker afterward twice shot up the Forsyth Street home where Turner was known to hang out with Bailey’s son, Rashad Bailey.
Assistant District Attorney George Lipscomb said Walker and Turner had a confrontation over the holidays in 2013. The shooting on Curry Street, off Buena Vista Road near Steam Mill Road, was on Jan. 4, 2014. On the following Jan. 6 and Jan. 20, someone in a black car shot up Forsyth Street, which is off Buena Vista Road near Lawyer’s Lane.
Marvine Bailey’s home at 2318 Forsyth St. was directly across a courtyard from her mother’s house at 2322 Forsyth.
The shooting
The night of her death, Bailey was home drinking with friends, talking about holding a Super Bowl party. Those gathered were crossing the courtyard to use the restroom next door.
Outside a witness saw a black car come down the street, slowly, then circle back and park under a tree.
Sometime after 7:30 p.m., Bailey came out, wearing a hooded sweatshirt, and walked next door to use the restroom. When she came back out, a barrage of gunfire erupted from the driver’s side of the black car. One shot hit Bailey in the chest. She may have tried to make it back inside before she collapsed and died.
What happened was obvious, Lipscomb said: “The defendant intended to kill Keith Turner, and instead he killed Marvine Bailey.”
Walker that night tried to leave town in a black Hyundai Elantra, a rented car he had borrowed from a neighbor. But the car broke down on Interstate 185 north, where he had to abandon it, leaving fingerprints investigators later found on the vehicle.
In interviews with police, Walker admitted having cruised through Forsyth Street. Asked why, he replied, “I was going to get into it,” Lipscomb told jurors Tuesday, playing snippets of Walker’s police interview.
Walker’s friends told police they had known about the feud, and had urged Walker to drop it. “Everybody knows this is going on, and no one wants to get caught in the middle,” the prosecutor said.
The defense
Defense attorney Stacey Jackson said cell-phone tracking showed Walker wasn’t on Forsyth Street at the time.
A 911 call reporting the shooting came in at 7:52 p.m. The evidence from investigators’ tracking Walker’s cell phone signal showed that at 7:35 p.m., he was somewhere near the Chattahoochee River; at 7:50, his signal hit a cell tower on Brennan Road; and at 7:53, it hit a cell tower on Cusseta Road, Jackson said.
Jackson in his closing argument Tuesday repeatedly cited missing pieces of the state’s case: Prosecutors had no eyewitness who could testify Walker was on Forsyth Street when Bailey was killed, and they had no murder weapon.
The witness who saw the black car from which the gunfire came said it was a Nissan, not a Hyundai, Jackson noted, arguing the prosecution’s evidence only placed Walker under “grave suspicion,” which is insufficient for a conviction: “The only thing the state has is speculation and conjecture.... Speculation and conjecture are not enough.”
He noted also that someone who wanted Keith Turner dead eventually succeeded – on July 11, 2015, while Walker was jailed in Bailey’s death. Turner, 24, died in a drive-by shooting around 3 a.m. on Interstate 185 northbound near the Cusseta Road exit. His homicide remains unsolved.
