Columbus road project is a major pain for residents. Its completion date has changed.

Amid the broken concrete, the red-clay dirt, the noise of machinery and occasional long lines of vehicles snaking through a heavily trafficked intersection in Columbus comes a bit of good news.
The nearly $49 million widening of the Talbotton Road and Warm Springs Road corridor is ahead of its original June 2021 completion schedule, Columbus planning director Rick Jones said Thursday.
“My rough guess is they’re about a year ahead of schedule,” he said of project that dates to a 2016 start. Preparation for the project actually began in 1993 with preliminary engineering studies and right-of-way acquisition, the latter of which started in 1999.
“I’m hopeful, if not sooner,” Jones responded when asked if that meant 2020 — another two years or so — is the current construction finish line for general contractor Robinson Paving Co. “There are incentives built into their contract to get through that quicker and we want to try to help them as much as we possibly can.”
Part of that assistance is working with the contractor on the times of day that construction crews can be working along the nearly 2-mile stretch of street that is being widened. Jones said there have been some “inquiries” from residents in the area about crews working later into the night. The city’s noise ordinance prohibits major noise levels in residential areas overnight.
“We met with (the Georgia Department of Transportation) and the contractor last week to voice our concerns about that,” the planning director said. “They said they would go out there and try to mitigate as much as they possibly could. (The work crews) were trying to get some things out of the way. Especially with the heat picking up, they were trying to get some of it done when it was a little bit cooler. But we made them fully aware of the problem of interfering with peoples’ sleep. They understood that and they were going to work that issue out.”
Jones said the contractor believes it can wrap up the disruptive roadwork much earlier if it is allowed to be on the site deeper into the evening. He pointed out there still will be some work going on night out of necessity, but at reduced time periods. The company expects to keep the late-night work to no more than two months total through the rest of the project, he said.
“I can’t guarantee that, I won’t promise it,” Jones said. “I want people to know that we’re trying to work through the situation with (the contractor).”
The project’s goal is to rebuild and widen Talbotton Road and Warm Springs Road from two lanes to four lanes with a raised median. Utility improvements are part of it all. The project begins at the intersection of Talbotton Road and Seventh Avenue, with it ending just beyond the intersection of Warm Springs Road and Woodruff Road/Hilton Avenue.
Kevin Keepfer, owner of Cartridge Center at 2312 Warm Springs Road, near the former Blue Cross Blue Shield office building, said the construction certainly has been an inconvenience. But he isn’t sure how much it has impacted business considering he relocated from Manchester Expressway to his current store location a few weeks before the digging began mere steps from his front door.
He sees the vehicle lines ebb and flow on the street as motorists wait for the nearby traffic signal to turn green. A lot of people have been conditioned to avoid the area altogether unless they have to be there, he said.
For Keepfer, crews working at night rather than during the day would help alleviate the backed-up traffic and, hopefully, help get the project done faster. He said one subcontractor had attempted to work later so that fewer people would be impacted, but a city employee showed up and told them not to work at night.
“They would rather get this work done,” the business owner said of the work crews. “The noise ordinance, I doubt, was written to stop DOT projects from being done half as quickly. Some bureaucrat who doesn’t live around here and doesn’t have a business around here and doesn’t care how long this takes, comes in and says you can’t work at night. ... But there’s nobody here for you to interfere with.”
