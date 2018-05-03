Six months after girl, 3, dies in grease pit, family of Sadie Andrews files lawsuit

More than six months after 3-year-old Sadie Grace Andrews fell into a grease pit at Bruster’s Real Ice Cream in Auburn, Ala., and drowned, her parents have filed a lawsuit.
Corrie and Tracy Andrews, parents of the child, are represented by the Beasley Allen Law Firm of Montgomery. Defendants in the suit filed in Circuit Court of Lee County are Bruster’s, which was responsible for maintaining the property, and Tuf-Tite Inc., the maker of the plastic covering of the grease trap.
Sadie was playing with other siblings in a grassy area while the family was on an outing at the ice cream store. She stepped on a hidden grease trap covering and fell into a 6-foot deep pit of sludge.
After she fell into the trap, the covering flipped back in place so no one could locate the girl. Efforts to revive the child were unsuccessful after she was discovered.
The complaint is alleging the grease trap, its cover and potentially components parts were unreasonably dangerous and defective. The trap wasn’t equipped with locking devices, guards or devices to prevent unintended entry into the grease tank. The condition of the property, the complaint alleges, caused the device to be hidden.
J. Cole Portis is one of three attorneys representing the Andrews family. The others include Greg Allen and Jere Beasley. Portis said the family outing turned into a parent’s worst nightmare and never should have happened.
“Sadie Grace Andrews died needlessly, but her death will not be in vain,” Portis said. “Already, many lives have been affected by the faithful testimony of the Andrews family. This lawsuit is being filed to ensure other children do not needlessly die.”
Other defendants in the lawsuit include Frey-Moss Structures Inc., Budget Rooter, LLC, and Eagle Creamery Inc.
Ben Wright: 706-571-8576, @bfwright87
Comments