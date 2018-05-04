CSU Police welcome new, four-legged officer to department
Columbus State University's Police Department welcomed Friday a new officer to their family. He's quickly becoming their most popular officer. People also can't seem to keep their hands off him. Meet Lt. Duk, the department's new police dog.
North Columbus Elementary School teacher Melanie Gouine has been chosen as the 2018 MCSD Teacher of the Year. Gouine celebrated with students, fellow teachers, and administrators at the school Friday morning. Here's a look at the festivities.
Columbus police were called to the scene of a deadly shooting Wednesday afternoon near the area of the Star Food Mart on 35th Street and River Road. Traffic in the area was being diverted as police continued their investigation.
Safe Kids Columbus is hosting Sunday from 1-3pm a River Savvy Kids event at 1000 Bay Avenue in Columbus to educate kids and parents about river safety. Free life jackets will be given away to children who complete safety stations. Here's the 411.
Commuters using Boxwood Blvd in Columbus will face a detour in their daily drive beginning May 1. Contractors are expected to begin Tuesday a five month long project to remove the current bridge over Lindsey Creek and replace it with a new bridge.
A Columbus Tech graduate now in dental school is going to Haiti on a dental mission trip. She and her classmates were asked to bring "pillowcase" dresses for girls in Haiti. Her mother, faculty members, and family friends are helping make it happen.
Columbus Police Officer Zachary Cole pulled a man from a burning car after it crashed March 25. This video combines videos from Cole's body camera, his dash camera, and body camera of Officer Abel Marte, who helped drag the man to a safer distance.
Despite battling Alzheimer's, Lt. Col. (Ret) Joe Bell celebrated turning 92-years-old Tuesday, surrounded by friends, family and area veterans. Bell's daughter Nancy organized the birthday bash at their Phenix City home. Here's a quick look at party.
Local Tai Chi practitioners will celebrate World Tai Chi and Gigong Day Saturday by demonstrating tai chi forms at 10 a.m. in the 1000 block of Broadway in Columbus. Here's a quick introduction to Tai Chi from the group's instructor, Lynn Norris.
Crossroads Pharmacy, Coffee & Gifts in Smiths Station, Alabama celebrated their grand opening Thursday morning. Pharmacist Ann Deaton Redding and her husband Dickey Redding are the owners. It's located at 867 Lee Road 248.