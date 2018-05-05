Thunder in the Valley Air Show ends 21-year run at Columbus Metropolitan Airport

Almost a month after completing the 2018 air show in Columbus, the Board of Directors of Thunder in the Valley Air Show Inc. announced this year was the final event for the organization.
The announcement marks the end of a 21-year run at the Columbus Metropolitan Airport for organizers and 300 volunteers. Since it started in 1997, Thunder in the Valley Air Show will have donated more than $1 million back to Chattahoochee Valley youth organizations and charities, said event coordinator Phaedra Childers.
The air show was held on April 7-8 in Columbus. Organizations and charities to benefit from the event will be announced later this year for the remaining funds.
Childers pointed to the cost of air show entertainment and the ability to raise sponsorship money as factors in the decision. “We feel the air show competes with many other events for the same patrons' time and money, as well as corporate sponsorship dollars,” she said. “ We've had great success for 21 years, and we believe the time is right to bring the show to an end.”
The planning committee of the air show recognized support from fans, sponsors, the media, vendors, exhibitors, volunteers and entertainers.
Thunder in the Valley Air Show grew to become one of the largest outdoor family events in the Chattahoochee Valley after it began as a local fly-in for aviation enthusiasts. Top performers came across the country to the event.
They were paid for by local and regional sponsors, advertising products to an average of 10,000 guest on the day of the air show and hundreds of thousands before the event.
