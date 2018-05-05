Residents, business owners trying to stop crime outside Floyd Road store

It was nap time at the Divine Childcare Learning Center on Hunter Road when gunshots rattled the neighborhood.
The center’s director, Carmen Perez, was helping children potty.
“Bang, bang, bang,” she heard from the bathroom as her staff scurried to keep everyone safe.
That was April 17 — the day a 19-year-old man was shot and injured across the street from the child care center in the parking lot of the Lucky Food Mart at 2026 Floyd Road. The incident occurred at about mid-day in a neighborhood where local businesses, churches, apartments and single family homes co-exist.
Torrie Beard, 22, has been arrested in connection with the incident and charged with second-degree criminal damage to property, reckless conduct, possession of marijuana, discharging a firearm in the city limits and possession of a firearm during commission or attempt to commit certain crimes.
Since Lucky’s has been there, it has been anything but luck in this neighborhood. ... We are sitting ducks over here because of all of the recent shootings going on.
Carmen Perez, director of Divine Childcare Center
However, it wasn’t the first time that Perez and other neighbors have had to grapple with criminal activity at the Lucky Food Mart location. There have been several incidents over the years that have residents and businesses concerned.
On Feb. 9, Nicholas Xavier Morris, 20, was fatally shot on the east side of the Lucky Food Mart parking lot. Morris’ friend, 19-year-old Tommy Toombs, was arrested and charged with murder, attempted armed robbery and aggravated assault. The suspect, who pleaded not guilty to the charges, also was shot during the incident.
On April 2, Columbus police arrested Artause Brown, 34, after finding him hiding in the Lucky Food Mart closet with 213 Ecstasy pills valued at more than $5,300. Agents with the Special Operations Unit first observed Brown after he left the store with a fanny pack, according police. He held up a bag of marijuana, smelled it and walked over to a car in the parking lot. He ran into the store when officers attempted to take him into custody.
On March 20, 2017, a woman was targeted in an attempted robbery at the location, according to police reports.
In 2014, the Lucky Food Mart was one of three convenience stores padlocked by the Columbus Police Burglary and Theft Unit after an illegal gambling raid.
The other stores padlocked were Food Mart at 1045 Floyd Road and Pyramid Food Mart at 3512 Buena Vista Road. At the time, all three stores were owned by Man Deep Singh and his father Kulwant Singh. It was the second time in five years that the father and son had been charged with allegedly making illegal cash payouts to customers.
Perez said she has worked at the Divine Childcare Learning Center for 12 years and took over the business 10 years ago. She said the Lucky Food Mart moved across the street a few years later and there’s been trouble ever since.
Young males loiter all hours of the day and night, she said, and beer bottles litter the neighborhood. Some of her customers have been victims of crime in the area.
“Since Lucky’s has been there, it has been anything but luck in this neighborhood,” she said. “... We are sitting ducks over here because of all of the recent shootings going on.”
Perez said some parents have considered pulling their children out of her center because of the situation. It’s threatening her business and she wants Lucky Food Mart out of the community.
“As far as Lucky’s, I don’t envy them,” she said. “I don’t hate them. I don’t have an ounce of hate in my soul, I don’t. It’s just that that place is bringing nothing but trouble.”
Perez said she recently emailed Mayor Teresa Tomlinson, City Manager Isaiah Hugley and Police Chief Ricky Boren about the problem and they never responded.
In the April 23 email, which she forwarded to the Ledger-Enquirer, Perez wrote that she is responsible for seven employees and 50 children, ages 6 weeks to 12 years old.
“As a business owner my heart is very troubled,” the email reads. “We are like sitting ducks due to all the danger and menace that occurs all the time in that location since it opened for business.
“In the past two years some of my parents’ cars were stolen from in front of the center,” Perez continued. “Death and injuries already occurred (at Lucky Food Mart), what more needs to happen to be able to shut down or get that business moved from that location?”
“... I pray that my pleading and having a compassionate heart will help you all see clearly our situation at hand,” she added.
The Ledger-Enquirer contacted Tomlinson about the issue. She referred questions to officials at the Columbus Police Department because they would have more information.
Regarding Perez sending her an email, the mayor said she never received it.
“Ms. Perez has not contacted me or my office about this,” the mayor said in a text to the Ledger-Enquirer. “She did send me an email in 2011 about funding a center.
“... I’m concerned with any citizen’s concern about our community,” she wrote further. “I know the police department has been working with Ms. Perez and we will endeavor to improve the situation. It is a challenge to ‘shut down’ a business as Ms. Perez has asked. So, we are working to find a way to provide an increased sense of safety and security.”
Laddi Singh said he is the manager of the Lucky Food Mart. He said his uncle, Kulwant Singh, is the current owner of the business, which opened six years ago.
Singh said there is no illegal activity inside the store and he blamed the issue on people living in adjacent apartments. He said a broken fence between the two properties has made it easier for residents to walk over and linger.
Singh said he recently placed a sign outside the the business hoping to eliminate the problem.
“No Hanging Out,” it reads. “You will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.”
Yet, on Monday, there were about five young men hanging out on the premises around 3 p.m. in the afternoon. When they saw a Ledger-Enquirer reporter taking pictures, some scattered.
Business appeared steady Monday afternoon, but Singh said it has slowed down in the wake of the recent shootings.
“We call the police so many times,” he lamented. “They arrest people but they just come back.”
But one 43-year-old neighbor, who didn’t want to be identified for fear of repercussions, said city officials should hold owners of Lucky Food Mart accountable for all the criminal activity associated with the property.
“I just think it needs to be shut down,” said the mother of school-age children who has lived in the neighborhood for about 14 years. She said crime is increasing and she is very concerned about her family’s safety.
The woman said there are too many convenience stores like Lucky Food Mart popping up in the neighborhood, drawing lots of people. She said some owners of the stores have been busted in the past for gambling, but their businesses continue to remain open. She wonders what else is going on inside.
“Why are they not going to the north side of Columbus? Why are they only on the south side?” she asked. “... There’s no way you’re going to tell me that just a regular, old convenience store popped up and the customers just swarmed to that one location. The shooting and killing that’s going on up here, why? It’s something that’s going on on the inside of the stores. I believe the city knows about it, the police know about it.”
In an interview with the Ledger-Enquirer, Assistant Chief Gil Slouchick said he was aware of the case involving Lucky Food Mart and alleged gambling in the past, but there is no evidence that the business has been involved in any recent criminal activity.
“We’ve increased patrol in that area and the business installed cameras that help us to investigate these incidents,” he said. “... We don’t see anything that would connect the business with anything that’s going on there. In other words, people are just going there because of the parking lot.”
When asked how the situation differed from that of Club Majestic — a business that the city shut down in 2013 after the fatal shooting of Charles Foster — Slouchick said shootings were happening inside Club Majestic and the business had a license to serve alcohol.
“Nightclubs, because of the alcohol beverage license, there’s a little more control that we have over them than over businesses that sell bread and milk and cookies,” he said. But that does not mean the police department is ignoring problems at the Lucky Food Mart Location, he added.
“We know that criminals tend to come to that area,” Slouchick continued. “We know that they tend to come to that parking lot and we are trying to take preventative measures.
“.... These are areas that are hot spots, and when we have an increase in a specific area, that information is relayed to the officers and patrol division and we pay it extra attention,” he said. “The only problem is we can’t be everywhere all the time.”
