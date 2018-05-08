Around Town:

Centennial Club at the Independence Celebration
Fort Benning's Independence Celebration, June 23, will be bigger and better than ever. . .one for the record books. For the first time, three grand acts in three genres will perform: Flo Rida, 3 Doors Down and Big & Rich, with Cowboy Troy. The grand finale is the largest, grandest fireworks show in the history of Fort Benning, choreographed to a patriotic medley performed by the MCoE Band. As always, the Silver Wings will conduct aerial demonstrations and Rangers will perform high-speed insertion and extraction operations via a rope and a helicopter, a thrilling show we call Fries & Spies. We will also offer guests the opportunity to jump from a 34' Airborne Training Tower. Aside from the traditional games and a great variety of food, guests will enjoy crafts, a petting zoo (featuring the world's largest horse) and more inflatable bounce houses than ever. All activities are free. Food and beverages will be available for purchase all throughout the event. Food vendors only accept tokens, which are $1 each. You will be refunded for unused tokens, so load up early and save yourself a return trip to the token trailer. You can also purchase ahead of time, weekdays 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. beginning June 12 at Building 228 on Kilgore Street and return unused tokens there afterward for a refund. Upgrade your experience when you join the Centennial Club at the Independence Celebration and enjoy the shade of a fan-cooled tent, an exclusive view of the concerts and fireworks, buffet dinner and cash bar, two complimentary drink coupons (kids receive 1 drink coupon), reserved parking, a private restroom and a commemorative gift. The cost for Centennial Club membership is $75 per person, $40 for ages 6 -12, and free for ages 5 and younger. Space is limited. For more information, call 706-545-4420.
Free Boating Safety Course
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources and the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) Auxiliary Flotilla 08-01, in partnership with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District, will conduct a free personal watercraft and boating safety course at the West Point Lake Project Management Office, Saturday. The course is 9 a.m.-4 p.m. and will provide information on legal requirements, navigation rules, preventing personal watercraft and boating accidents and new boating laws. Participants will receive a certificate from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources upon completion of the course. The course also meets Georgia’s law that requires completion of a safe boating course for persons born after January 1, 1998 who wish to operate a personal watercraft or boat without adult supervision. For Alabama residents, the certificate will exempt them from taking the written exam when obtaining an Alabama boating license. A maximum of 25 participants can be accommodated for the course on a first-come, first-served basis. Pre-registration is necessary by visiting www.gooutdoorsgeorgia.com. Students who complete the class will receive a free annual day-use pass good for any Army Corps of Engineers project lake in the county.
