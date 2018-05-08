'The press doesn't hush.' Reporter confronts mayoral candidate after he walks away from news conference

After making a prepared statement to the media, Mayoral candidate Zeph Baker left a press conference after being asked a question by Beth Harris, who has questioned Baker's residency. Baker was questioned by a local reporter. Here's the exchange.
Mike Haskey
CSU Presents Scholarship to Jordan High Student

Education

CSU Presents Scholarship to Jordan High Student

Columbus State University College of Education and Health Professions administrators surprised Jordan Vocational High School senior Greg Henderson Monday by announcing he is CSU's inaugural winner of a scholarship worth $40,000.