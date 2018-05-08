Around Town:

Standing Against Violence Organization
The Standing Against Violence Education (S.A.V.E) organization will host informational sessions on preparing for college and remaining enrolled until completion, Tuesday, May 14. The 6 p.m. session is for youth in middle and high school. The 7:15 p.m. session is for adults who are interested in going to college. Attendees will learn about the GED, the differences among certificates, diplomas, associate degrees and bachelor’s degrees. Additional topics include admissions information for all local colleges, financial aid and strategies for an academic program. The talk is meant to educate youth and motivate adults to enroll in GED classes or apply to college immediately. The CEO and Founder of S.A.V.E, Dr. Delta Outley, has invited higher education expert Dr. Varonika Hardman to lead the discussion. The mission of S.A.V.E. is to teach character and emphasize opportunities for youth and young adults to make empowering decisions and choose alternatives to violence and other criminal behavior. The sessions will be held at 6001 Buena Vista Rd. on the Abundant Life Outreach campus, 6001 Buena Vista Rd.. 706-442-3963
6th Annual Mother and Son Dance
The 6th Annual Mother Son Dance: The Fresh Prince of Columbus and His Queen, presents mothers and son(s) with a night of dancing, bonding and creating lifelong memories Saturday. The dance caters to all audiences and the majority of sons are school-aged. Hosted by DJ Stone with DJ SMUV E providing the beats. There will also be a dance off and best dressed contests, door prizes and complimentary treats. In addition, a photographer will be on site (tickets can be purchased in advance) and there will be a concession stand for purchasing refreshments. Tickets are $10-$250. The dance will be held 6 p.m.-9 p.m. at the Columbus Trade Center. Call 706-442-0978 for additional information.
Estate Planning Basics
Free workshop May 18 for individuals and caregivers, “Estate Planning Basics and Managing Someone Else’s Money”. Topics include: Advance Planning Documents: Last Will and Testament and Powers of Attorney (Finance and Health) and Help for Agents under a Power of Attorney. Refreshments provided. Pre-registration is preferred by visiting https://aarp.cvent.com/estateplanningphenixcity or by calling 877-926-8300. The workshop is 1 p.m.-3 p.m. at the Russell County Extension Office, 508 14th St. 334-520-9492
Midland Farmers Market
The fifth season of the Midland Community Farmers Market is open. There will be fresh local vegetables, homemade pickles, jams, jellies, baked goods, fine crafts, house and garden plants and much more. The market is located just 11 miles from Columbus at 9110 Warm Springs Road, Midland, Ga. If you are a vendor, the cost is only $5. All fees go to assist local charities. The market is open every Saturday 9 a.m.-noon. Visit MidlandMarket.org for photos, directions and vendor information.
