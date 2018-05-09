‘Three Stooges of crime’ falsely accuse Columbus man in fatal home invasion, attorney says

Marquavious Howard’s attorney calls them “the Three Stooges of crime.”
They are three young Phenix City men once charged with murder in the fatal shooting of Jakorbin King during a home invasion April 30, 2017, at 1010 33rd St. in Columbus.
Defense attorney Michael Garner calls them “the Three Stooges” not only because they’re testifying against his client – the only suspect to go on trial in King’s death – but because their actions leading up to King’s homicide sound ludicrously inept.
They are Samuel Jones and Tramal Lee Williams, both of whom were 17 at the time, and Tyler Fitzgerald Teal, who was 19. Teal and Jones pleaded guilty this week to aggravated assault, and their other charges were dropped on the condition they testify against Howard. Williams has yet to plea.
According to opening statements from Garner and prosecutor Chris Williams, Tramal Williams went to King’s apartment to buy some marijuana on April 29, 2017, and then he and his friends drove around to smoke it.
Around 6 or 7 p.m., they devised a plan to go back and rob King, 21, who kept his marijuana in a glass jar. Garner said Tramal Williams, Jones and Teal at that time were accompanied by two other young men, Kevausiye Butler and Javian Smith. Smith and Butler were never charged with a crime.
Jones took his father’s pistol, and Teal had a BB gun. Tramal Williams testified he went into King’s apartment under the pretense of buying more marijuana, then grabbed the jar and ran.
Things did not go as the suspects had planned: King had some friends to celebrate a birthday, and they all rushed the teens, pushing them out the door and down the stairs beyond. The alleged robbers dropped the marijuana, and Jones lost both his father’s pistol, his shoes, and a $400 pair of glasses, the lawyers said.
Around midnight, Jones called his sister Jylonda Jones in Birmingham, and she agreed to drive over to help recover their father’s gun. Chris Williams said Howard, her boyfriend at the time, accompanied her. Garner said Howard stayed behind, working that night at a Birmingham-area Walmart.
According to Chris Williams, Jylonda Jones and Howard arrived here in her white Toyota Camry about 6 a.m., then picked up her brother, Teal and Tramal Williams, and headed for King’s home.
They broke through the apartment door and went in looking for the gun, but couldn’t find it, so they left, the prosecutor said. But then Howard noted the door to King’s bedroom had been locked, so they had not searched that room.
Garner said the gun wasn’t in the apartment because King was on probation and wasn’t allowed to have a firearm in his home. His friends had taken it when they left the night before.
The only people in the apartment when the five suspects returned were King and a girlfriend, who were in the bedroom. The girlfriend earlier had heard the intruders in the living room, but King had ignored her warnings.
When the suspects came back, King prepared to defend himself. An avid skateboarder, he picked up a broken skateboard to use as a weapon.
He was about to open the bedroom door when the knob jiggled from someone turning it on the other side. He snatched the door open and charged at the intruders, crashing into Howard and bloodying Howard’s lip, Chris Williams said.
Howard pulled a .40-caliber pistol and opened fire, hitting three times in his torso and once in his head, the prosecutor said. Police called to reports of someone shot found King dead in his home about 7 a.m.
The charges
Detectives piecing the story together soon picked up all five suspects. On Jan. 18, a Muscogee County grand jury indicted them all on charges of malice or intentional murder, felony murder for allegedly killing King while committing the felony of aggravated assault and aggravated assault.
Howard was charged also with using a firearm to commit a crime. Samuel Jones, Tramal Williams and Teal faced additional charges of armed robbery and aggravated assault for the robbery the day before King was killed.
But those charges changed as prosecutors negotiated plea deals in exchange for testimony. Jylonda Jones, who testified against her former boyfriend Wednesday, pleaded guilty only to misdemeanor offenses of loitering, criminal trespass, obstructing police and reckless conduct.
Garner told jurors she will be sentenced to four years’ probation.
He said his client has an alibi: Howard was stacking boxes at Walmart when two women came by to talk to him. A supervisor noticed and told the women to leave. That angered Howard, who abruptly quit, Garner said.
This happened at the same time the suspects here in Columbus were robbing King, said Garner, who alleged Samuel Jones was likely the one who shot King.
He accused investigators of fixating on Howard when they learned he had a .40-caliber pistol, the same caliber that killed King. But ballistics tests showed Howard’s gun was not the murder weapon, which was never found, Garner said.
By the time authorities got those results, they’d already made agreements to secure testimony against Howard, Garner said: “This deal was made way back.”
Chris Williams said the plea agreements were made after the other suspects gave statements to police, so their accounts already were available to the prosecution.
He urged jurors to consider the terror caused by a home invasion, saying, “That’s our worst nightmare, our home being invaded.”
Howard’s trial continues Thursday in Judge Gil McBride’s Government Center courtroom. If convicted on the murder charges, Howard faces life in prison. He is 22.
Today Samuel Jones and Teal are 18, and face one to 20 years in prison for aggravated assault. Tramal Williams now is 17, and Jylonda Jones is 24.
