Stepdad finds sex offender with 14-year-old girl — and tries to fight him, Columbus police say

When the girls’ stepfather found him around 1 a.m. Tuesday in a car outside a Columbus Circle K, Dennis McCoy was between the legs of a 14-year-old girl in the backseat as her drunk 15-year-old sister sat passed out in the driver’s seat with her unconscious mother beside her.
That’s according to Recorder’s Court testimony Thursday from police Sgt. Amanda Hogan, who said the stepfather dragged McCoy from the sport-utility vehicle to fight him, but McCoy ran away, leaving the three females behind.
Police called to the 3010 Buena Vista Road store decided McCoy and the mother had given the girls alcohol, as the 15-year-old was found to have a blood-alcohol content of .185, Hogan said. Drivers in Georgia can be charged with DUI for a BAC of .08.
The 14-year-old’s BAC remained undetermined because she would not be tested, the sergeant said. McCoy is not related to either child, she said.
Police tracked McCoy, 38, to a Morris Road home, arresting him around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, she said. He claimed he had been massaging the 14-year-old’s stomach because she was in pain, Hogan said, though the girl’s pants were slipped down.
Checking McCoy’s background, investigators discovered he was a sex offender from Opelika, Ala., having just been released from prison Feb. 8. He had served time since 2011 for raping an 11-year-old, Hogan said.
She said McCoy afterward had moved in with a relative in Alabama, but he got kicked out and came to Columbus to live with a sister, in a home with four juveniles in it. He had not informed authorities of his new address, Hogan said.
He was charged with child molestation, failing to register as a sex offender, and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Ordering McCoy held without bond, Judge Julius Hunter found probable cause to send the case to Muscogee Superior Court.
Tim Chitwood: 706-571-8508, @timchitwoodle
