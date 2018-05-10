Temperatures to approach record highs in Southeast this Mother’s Day weekend

Columbus-area residents and visitors venturing outdoors to play or work in the yard this Mother’s Day weekend will need to brace themselves for unusually hot temperatures that are forecast to approach record levels across the Southeast.
Following a relatively cool spring through April, temperatures have been building over the last couple of weeks amid dry conditions. The Columbus forecast is 96 degrees on Saturday and 95 on Sunday, according to Weather Underground.
Those highs are 12 to 13 degrees above the average high of 83 degrees for those May days in Columbus. Record highs for both Saturday and Sunday are 100 degrees, which came during an apparent mini-heat wave more than a century ago in 1916.
The scorching weather comes with the two-day Frogtown Crawfish Festival being held in downtown Columbus Friday and Saturday. It takes place at Woodruff Park adjacent to the Chattahoochee RiverWalk, where shade will be at a premium until the sun sets around 8:30 p.m.
The Columbus Sports Council also is hosting a USA Softball qualifying tournament Friday through Sunday at the South Commons complex off Victory Drive, which will be the prelude to a major college softball event the following weekend.
“If they’re from the South, even from over in Texas, we generally don’t have to tell them what to do. They know how to travel and know to drink lots of fluids and stay hydrated,” David Boyd, a sports council staffer, said Thursday. “If they’re from up north, we will give them a heads up and tell them about the heat and humidity and to stay hydrated.”
Residents and sports competitors alike also are encouraged to stay out of the sun and in the shade as much as possible, he said. That includes staying indoors when they can during the heat of the day in the afternoon, which could include visiting one of the city’s museums or perhaps a movie theater or shopping mall. A restaurant outing with mom on Sunday also would be appropriate.
One saving grace this weekend is that humidity levels are anticipated to remain fairly low for the Deep South at least into Monday. More seasonable temps and higher humidity are expected to enter the area starting Tuesday, with scattered thunderstorms in the forecast much of next week.
For local residents thinking about heading to one of the city pools to seek relief from the hot temperatures, here’s a reminder that city pools don’t open until May 30. In fact, two of them — the Psalmond Road and Shirley Winston pools — will not open at all this year due to leaks that need to be repaired.
However, the city is offering a free Summer Fun Pass to those 18 years old and under, which gives them no-charge admission to the Double Churches and Rigdon pools. Hours for those locations will be noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, with the pool season running until Aug. 5.
Children also can swim and splash in the water at the indoor Columbus Aquatic Center off Macon Road for $1, the city has said. Hours there will be 6 a.m to 8 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday and Friday, and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays.
The Summer Fun Pass also comes with free Metra rides for those 18 and under to the pools and other city facilities such as the Columbus Ice Rink adjacent to the Columbus Civic Center. Skating rink admission is free for kids from May 30 through June 25.
Comments