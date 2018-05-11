Columbus officer says man twice threatened to ‘kill police’ — but they’re used to hearing that

Hearing suspects threaten you is just part of the job, when you’re in law enforcement.
A police officer testifying Thursday in Columbus Recorder’s Court said Toronto Demetrius McCarter made a couple of threats after the department’s Special Operations Unit arrested him while raiding a 4029 Bowman St. home at 6:12 p.m. May 2.
Officer Travis Contreras said police served a search warrant while investigating alleged drug sales at the residence, where they caught McCarter trying to climb out a bathroom window.
They found a gun on his bed, $2,000 cash in his pocket, and 456.6 grams of marijuana and 26.6 grams of cocaine stored in various containers, including two Gatoraid bottles, the officer said.
He said the marijuana was worth $4,566, and the cocaine was valued at $2,660.
McCarter, 45, was charged with possessing cocaine with the intent to distribute it, possessing marijuana with the intent to distribute it, being a convicted felon with a firearm, and a misdemeanor count of having a drug-related object.
But he was not charged with making terroristic threats, though he twice told police that if he saw them again when he was armed, he would make them pay, Contreras said.
Making such violent threats in Georgia is punishable by one to five years in prison and a fine of up to $1,000.
The officers arresting McCarter didn’t bother with that. When Recorder’s Court prosecutor Matt Brown asked Contreras why they didn’t charge McCarter with the felony, the officer replied, “I’m used to people saying they’re going to kill police.”
Judge Julius Hunter found probable cause to send McCarter’s case to Muscogee Superior Court, setting his bonds at $15,000 each on the drug possession with intent charges, $5,000 for being a convicted felon with a gun, and $250 for the drug-related object.
Tim Chitwood: 706-571-8508, @timchitwoodle
