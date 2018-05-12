Spotted at the Calvary Christian state baseball championship game

Spotted at the Calvary Christian's state baseball championship series
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted at the Calvary Christian's state baseball championship series
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted at the Calvary Christian's state baseball championship series
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted at the Calvary Christian's state baseball championship series
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted at the Calvary Christian's state baseball championship series
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted at the Calvary Christian's state baseball championship series
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted at the Calvary Christian's state baseball championship series
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted at the Calvary Christian's state baseball championship series
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted at the Calvary Christian's state baseball championship series
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted at the Calvary Christian's state baseball championship series
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted at the Calvary Christian's state baseball championship series
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted at the Calvary Christian's state baseball championship series
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted at the Calvary Christian's state baseball championship series
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted at the Calvary Christian's state baseball championship series
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted at the Calvary Christian's state baseball championship series
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted at the Calvary Christian's state baseball championship series
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted at the Calvary Christian's state baseball championship series
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted at the Calvary Christian's state baseball championship series
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted at the Calvary Christian's state baseball championship series
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted at the Calvary Christian's state baseball championship series
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted at the Calvary Christian's state baseball championship series
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted at the Calvary Christian's state baseball championship series
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted at the Calvary Christian's state baseball championship series
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted at the Calvary Christian's state baseball championship series
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted at the Calvary Christian's state baseball championship series
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted at the Calvary Christian's state baseball championship series
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted at the Calvary Christian's state baseball championship series
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted at the Calvary Christian's state baseball championship series
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted at the Calvary Christian's state baseball championship series
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted at the Calvary Christian's state baseball championship series
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted at the Calvary Christian's state baseball championship series
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted at the Calvary Christian's state baseball championship series
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted at the Calvary Christian's state baseball championship series
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted at the Calvary Christian's state baseball championship series
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted at the Calvary Christian's state baseball championship series
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted at the Calvary Christian's state baseball championship series
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted at the Calvary Christian's state baseball championship series
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted at the Calvary Christian's state baseball championship series
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted at the Calvary Christian's state baseball championship series
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted at the Calvary Christian's state baseball championship series
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted at the Calvary Christian's state baseball championship series
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted at the Calvary Christian's state baseball championship series
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted at the Calvary Christian's state baseball championship series
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted at the Calvary Christian's state baseball championship series
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted at the Calvary Christian's state baseball championship series
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted at the Calvary Christian's state baseball championship series
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted at the Calvary Christian's state baseball championship series
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted at the Calvary Christian's state baseball championship series
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted at the Calvary Christian's state baseball championship series
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted at the Calvary Christian's state baseball championship series
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted at the Calvary Christian's state baseball championship series
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted at the Calvary Christian's state baseball championship series
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted at the Calvary Christian's state baseball championship series
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted at the Calvary Christian's state baseball championship series
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted at the Calvary Christian's state baseball championship series
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted at the Calvary Christian's state baseball championship series
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted at the Calvary Christian's state baseball championship series
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted at the Calvary Christian's state baseball championship series
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted at the Calvary Christian's state baseball championship series
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted at the Calvary Christian's state baseball championship series
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted at the Calvary Christian's state baseball championship series
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted at the Calvary Christian's state baseball championship series
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted at the Calvary Christian's state baseball championship series
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted at the Calvary Christian's state baseball championship series
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted at the Calvary Christian's state baseball championship series
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted at the Calvary Christian's state baseball championship series
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted at the Calvary Christian's state baseball championship series
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted at the Calvary Christian's state baseball championship series
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted at the Calvary Christian's state baseball championship series
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted at the Calvary Christian's state baseball championship series
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted at the Calvary Christian's state baseball championship series
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted at the Calvary Christian's state baseball championship series
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted at the Calvary Christian's state baseball championship series
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted at the Calvary Christian's state baseball championship series
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted at the Calvary Christian's state baseball championship series
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted at the Calvary Christian's state baseball championship series
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted at the Calvary Christian's state baseball championship series
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted at the Calvary Christian's state baseball championship series
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted at the Calvary Christian's state baseball championship series
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted at the Calvary Christian's state baseball championship series
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted at the Calvary Christian's state baseball championship series
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted at the Calvary Christian's state baseball championship series
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted at the Calvary Christian's state baseball championship series
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden