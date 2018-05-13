Marriage, children lead to fulfillment for two Columbus women

As moms celebrate Mother’s Day this weekend and families honor the women who hold things together, it will be a double celebration at the Young home in downtown Columbus.
Debbie and Diana Young now have three children: Riley, 8; Colin 1; and Mia, 4 months. Debbie is the birth mother to Colin; Diana had Mia on New Year’s Day of this year; and Riley was born to Debbie’s previous partner.
“I always said I would never, ever have children,” said Debbie, whose three siblings have 11 children between them. “In my previous relationship I was convinced we really needed to have a baby and once we did, it was like, ‘Wow, this is the most awesome thing.’”
To Diana, this Mother’s Day will be special.
“When I was battling fertility, going through Mother’s Day was so hard,” she said. “I have always dreamed I would get to celebrate Mother’s Day with a big family. Now that it’s happening, it is so special.”
The siblings – and they are siblings because all have the same male donor – belong to a larger family that includes Debbie’s parents, who live in Plains, Ga., and Diana’s parents, who moved to Columbus from Romania to help care for the kids.
Columbus Police Chief Ricky Boren and his wife, Nancy, the county’s director of elections, are also on the team as godparents who play a prominent role in nurturing the Young’s children.
Having a family
The journey to this weekend’s Mother’s Day was a difficult one for Debbie and Diana as they went through the fertility process to have Colin and Mia.
Riley was about 3 when Debbie and Diana became a couple, and they quickly decided they wanted to give Riley a baby brother or sister. Eventually, they gave her both.
“I was always a late bloomer,” said Debbie, a real estate agent. “The younger years of my life were spent building a business and I always thought that was what my focus needed to be. Then, having Riley made me realize there were things a lot more important. When Diana wanted to have children, I was like, ‘Yeah, let’s go for it.’”
But it was not easy.
“Now, we can laugh a little about it, but it wasn’t funny at the time,” Diana said.
Diana, a nurse anesthetist, was in her mid-30s and knew time was ticking. Debbie was right at 50 and past normal child-bearing years.
When they started the fertility process, Diana asked Debbie if she was ready.
“I told Debbie I am not going to have any issues, my mom didn’t have any issues and this is going to happen just like that,” Diana said. “Debbie was quiet.”
But the initial doctor’s visit revealed that Diana had a thyroid issue that required surgery. That created a nearly year-long delay and more anxiety.
With the unexpected medical issue out of the way, they started the process of in vitro fertilization by selecting the same man who was Riley’s donor. He is what is termed an open donor, and the children can meet him when they turn 18 if they wish. Diana’s eggs were used in the fertility process.
“The IVF process is very taxing and emotional,” Diana said. “We had a good outcome embryo-wise. Actually, we had an incredible outcome and ended up with 11 embryos, which in the fertility world is an exceptional outcome.”
They thought they were on the easy path to a larger family.
“That was not the case,” Diana said.
The first embryo transfer produced no result. Then, they went to a transfer of frozen embryos. The second time resulted in a miscarriage.
“Once you get on this fertility train, you can not stop,” Diana said. “It consumes you.”
Diana immediately tried to get pregnant again, and again it resulted in a miscarriage. By this time they had used more than half the embryos.
Diana was 36 and everyone was telling her to take a break from the process. So Debbie, 52 at the time, raised her hand.
“It was just so hard emotionally,” she said. “I would have never tried to have a baby at 53 if it were not for Diana’s suffering.’”
Multiple physicians, from a cardiologist to a high-risk OB/GYN, had to sign off on Debbie carrying the baby. They also had to explain the risks in detail.
The decision was made to transfer the embryos from Diana’s eggs and the donor to Debbie.
“It would not have been possible for me to do that on my own,” Debbie said. “We had to have Diana’s eggs and the embryo created from Diana implanted to make that possible.”
The first time Debbie tried to get pregnant, it happened.
“It was crazy,” Debbie said.
At 53, pregnancy took a toll on Debbie’s body.
“People kept talking about the joy of pregnancy, and I was like, ‘OK, where’s that?’” she said. “But in the end it was a godsend that I got that gift to do that. I never dreamed I ever would.”
Colin was born on Aug. 9, 2016. Riley had her little brother.
Debbie and Diana still had three of the 11 embryos at the fertility clinic. Less than a year later, Diana decided she wanted to try again to have a baby.
“It was something I really wanted to go through myself,” she said.
The normal procedure is to implant two embryos at a time. With three left, two were transferred to Diana. Again, the pregnancy attempt failed.
With one embryo remaining, Diana got pregnant. She had Mia on Jan. 1. Colin and Mia are fraternal twins, born to different women a year and a half apart.
“It’s a miracle,” Debbie said.
“Mom, Mama”
When your home has two moms, they need different names. That wasn’t a difficult decision for Debbie and Diana.
The children call Debbie “Mama” and Diana “Mom.” This distinction was drawn from each mother’s heritage.
“Mama is a Southern thing,” Debbie said. “That’s what I call my mom is Mama. I was always going to be Mama. There was never an option on that.”
Everyone in Debbie and Diana’s support system has a name. Diana’s parents, who live in an apartment inside the couple’s home, are known as Buna and Bunu, Romanian for grandma and granddad. Debbie’s parents, who live on a farm in Sumter County, are known as Meme and PawPaw. The Borens, a third set of grandparents, are known as Nana and Nanu.
Diana’s parents stay with the kids when the moms are at work. They speak Romanian, so Colin and Mia will learn both English and Romanian in their formative years.
“The best way to portray their role is at night I will ask Colin, ‘Who loves you?’” Diana said. “He says ‘Mom, Mama, Una, Uno, Meme and PawPaw, and Nana and Nanu.’”
The Borens started their relationship with Diana when she was the nation’s top-ranked tennis player at Columbus State University and taught lessons to young players. Their daughters have been taking tennis lessons from Diana since before they were in grade school.
“Caroline doesn’t know life without Diana, and Madelyn has been taking lessons from her since she was 5,” Nancy Boren said of her daughters. “She has helped me raise my children and provided them with the tenacity to stick to it, how to expand themselves physically, emotionally and mentally.”
Diana became a part of the Boren family.
“We celebrated birthdays, we celebrated everything,” Nancy said. “Her mother was in Romania and she referred to me as her American mother.”
Then Debbie joined them.
“We were fortunate enough for Diana to bring Debbie into our lives, and we love Debbie,” Nancy said. “She has been this whole new compliment to Diana’s life, our life and our children’s lives. When we are all there in the backyard for Easter or someone’s birthday, it is this whole sense of community.”
A few weeks ago, the Borens took Colin, every bit a toddler, to the local air show.
“I am just happy we can be a part of his life,” Ricky Boren said.
Marriage
Debbie and Diana married in Florida three years ago and affirmed the commitment in a church ceremony months before the U.S. Supreme Court ruling on June 26, 2015.
In the final paragraph of the opinion affirming the court’s decision to legalize same-sex unions, Justice Anthony Kennedy wrote, “No union is more profound than marriage, for it embodies the highest ideals of love, fidelity, devotion, sacrifice and family. In forming a marital union, two people become something greater than once they were. As some of the petitioners in these cases demonstrate, marriage embodies a love that may endure even past death.”
He concluded: “It would misunderstand these men and women to say they disrespect the idea of marriage. Their plea is that they do respect it, respect it so deeply that they seek to find its fulfillment for themselves. Their hope is not to be condemned to live in loneliness, excluded from one of civilization’s oldest institutions. They ask for equal dignity in the eyes of the law. The Constitution grants them that right.”
“I remember the day the Supreme Court decision was announced,” Debbie said. “Diana and I were home. Prior to that, you felt nervous about having kids.”
They celebrated because they knew their world had just changed for the better.
“I could not imagine our family without that,” Diana said of the court decision.
Nancy Boren has watched Debbie and Diana’s family grow and is struck by one thing.
“It is amazingly normal, but you wouldn’t expect anything different if you know Diana and Debbie,” she said.
But Debbie and Diana know there are differences, so they are constantly making sure those differences are explained to the children.
“We start really young,” Diana said. “And it is as simple as that. Some families have a mom and a dad, some have two moms, some have two dads, some have one parent. We always worry because we don’t want it to be hard for them. Just looking at Riley, she has challenges like any other kid, but we don’t feel that is a challenge for her.”
They do what they call “check-in” with Riley.
“We’ll ask, ‘What’s going on? Do you have any issues?” Debbie said. “It is like it’s not even a thought to her. It is very matter of fact for her. We are a family.”
They have also found support at St. Thomas Episcopal Church, where they were the first same-sex couple married there. St. Thomas, celebrating its 60th year, has been one of the Columbus churches that has been at the forefront of the social justice movement.
St. Thomas Episcopal Church rector Rev. Grace Burton-Edwards married Debbie and Diana and baptized Colin and Mia.
“They are both incredibly gifted women and they have been together for a long time,” Burton-Edwards said. “They are very committed to each other. ... Their journey with marriage parallels our church’s journey around same-sex marriage in that the Episcopal Church had approved a liturgy for blessing same-sex couples in 2012.”
The wedding and church ceremony were important, Debbie said.
“There were people from the congregation that we hardly knew who were there just to show support,” Debbie said.
Church is important, Diana said.
“Just because we are gay doesn’t mean we don’t have faith and don’t want our children growing up in the church and knowing that,” Diana said.
Burton-Edwards understands that.
“It was important to them that their relationship, their commitment and their life together be recognized, offered to God and honored by the community,” she said.
Sharing their story
The fact that Debbie and Diana were willing to share such a personal story in a Southern community shows how far people have come on this issue, Burton-Edwards said.
Their pastor encouraged Debbie and Diana to share their story, telling them they could think of it as part of sharing their Christian witness.
“As part of living faithfully in this community, being open about who you are and helping folks who may not have the gift of that personal experience, opening that door,” Burton-Edwards said. “That may help break down the wall for somebody else.”
When you have children, there is no hiding it, even if you wanted to, Debbie said.
“The other thing about being a same-sex couple and parents is you have to be out there,” Debbie said. “There may be people in the gay community who may be hesitant about being out there or exposed. But you can’t be anything but exposed when you have children.”
And now more than ever, Debbie and Diana are not alone.
“The fact that marriage is now legal is helping people make the decision to start a family,” Diana said. “You see more same-sex couples having children since that decision was made.”
Not everyone is comfortable with this change, something that Burton-Edwards acknowledges.
“These issues of marriage and sexuality is a big social change,” she said. “I think we all need to have a lot of patience and love with one another as we think this through. What does fairness, love and justice look like? It is not something that everyone is going to be comfortable with overnight. We bear with one another in love, as the Scriptures say. I don’t have to agree with you to love you and listen to that point of view.”
For many, a discussion about gay marriage leads to a discussion about faith, Burton-Edwards said.
“You do have to honor people’s sincere spiritual struggles around this,” she said. “People have read the Bible one way and thought it was saying a certain thing, then are being asked to think about it in a different way may be a challenge and may be hard.
“But I don’t see homosexuality as a moral issue. I see it as a difference in human beings.”
It is about being true to yourself, and your family, Debbie said.
“God created me the way that I am,” Debbie said. “It takes a lot of time, work and growth to come to be able to come to terms with that. It is not something you do easily.
“Certainly, we could have married men. I dated guys in high school. I never could figure out why I couldn’t find the right guy. I don’t hate men. I love men. There are a lot of men in my life. It is hard to get to that point.”
In the end, it’s about who you love, Diana said.
“It is really that simple,” she said. “When it comes to the family, I have done many things in my life — I have played professional tennis and I have a career. But I have never been happier, more exhausted and more fulfilled than now, having Debbie and my kids.”
Being a mother has changed her outlook.
“I have my calendar and I cross the days to the next thing,” Diana said. “I have always crossed the days to the next tournament, the next graduation, the next thing. I have stopped crossing the days. I just live now and I am not chasing anything. I am just here in this moment in time. I think that is a condition of fulfillment.”
