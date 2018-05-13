Steep bank on Wynnton Road showing signs of eroding a month after water main break

A steep bank along the 1200 block of Wynnton Road is showing signs of eroding a month after an 8-inch water main busted and sent water gushing more than 25 feet into the air.
An area resident noticed the bank with no vegetation slowly disappearing and posed that question to city officials. The concern surfaced since the water main failed on April 13 and sent water down the street for more than seven hours before a Columbus Water Works crew shut it off. The pipe was repaired the next day.
Farhad AliFarhani, assistant director of engineering/traffic engineering manager, said the right-of-way belongs to the city and he has seen the steep bank with erosion on the top. He hopes the Water Works will return to the area and restore it.
“I have a picture of it shooting it on the slope,” AliFarhani said of the water from the busted pipe. “I’m sure the Water Works will take care of it.”
Water was shooting up at such force that it caught the top of the bank and rolled back down into the roadway. In such eroded areas, the repair requires top soil and vegetation, he said.
“It will be the same thing in any other land disturbance that happens,” AliFarhani said. “You have to go in there and stabilize and pray you get enough rain to get the vegetation to grow.”
If the process fails, it will require a commercial development contractor. The area is across the street from the Columbus Museum and near The Wynn House.
“The Columbus Water Works will inspect the site and provide appropriate ground cover to address any erosion issues that were caused by the water main break,” said Vic Burchfield, vice president of Information, Security and Environmental Services at the Water Works.
Burchfield said the utility doesn’t maintain the piece of property. In areas where a crew opens up a hole to repair a water main, he said workers restore the ground cover to the condition it was found. “We try to make it better than when we found it actually,” he said.
With some sink holes and erosion costing up to $1 million to repair along the Chattahoochee River and the Riverwalk, a crew might save somebody a ton of money before the bank collapses and rolls down Wynn’s hill. It needs work soon before it becomes a money pit along Wynnton Road.
If you’ve seen something that needs attention, give me a call.
Ben Wright: 706-571-8576, @bfwright87
