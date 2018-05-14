Sheriff: Former Sheriff Johnson had a way of "seeing the diamonds in the rough", preparing people, giving them opportunities to grow and succeed.

Former Muscogee County Sheriff Ralph B. Johnson died early Saturday morning of cancer. Johnson served the department for 26 years, including nine as sheriff. Current Sheriff Donna Tompkins reflected Monday morning on Johnson's legacy.
Mike Haskey
CSU Presents Scholarship to Jordan High Student

Columbus State University College of Education and Health Professions administrators surprised Jordan Vocational High School senior Greg Henderson Monday by announcing he is CSU's inaugural winner of a scholarship worth $40,000.