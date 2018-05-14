Sheriff: Former Sheriff Johnson had a way of "seeing the diamonds in the rough", preparing people, giving them opportunities to grow and succeed.
Former Muscogee County Sheriff Ralph B. Johnson died early Saturday morning of cancer. Johnson served the department for 26 years, including nine as sheriff. Current Sheriff Donna Tompkins reflected Monday morning on Johnson's legacy.
As part of Teacher Appreciation Week, Kinetic Credit Union presented Thursday artwork featuring historical photographs of local schools to the Muscogee County School District's Committee. It features pictures from the late-1800s to the mid-1960s.
The Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation awarded more than $81,000 worth of life-saving equipment to three area departments Thursday. Phenix City Fire Rescue, the Tazewell VFD, and Talbot County EMA/Fire/E911 received the grants. Here's the 411.
After making a prepared statement to the media, Mayoral candidate Zeph Baker left a press conference after being asked a question by Beth Harris, who has questioned Baker's residency. Baker was questioned by a local reporter. Here's the exchange.
Jessica Nix, Columbus High School student, was honored as the Page One 2018 Journalism winner Tuesday night. After working as a student correspondent during the 2017 Presidential Inauguration, she was inspired to resurrect her school newspaper.
Attorneys for Johnny Lee Gates presented evidence Monday they say shows prosecutors here in the 1970s demonstrated “a systematic pattern of discrimination” in keeping black residents off juries of death-penalty cases of black defendants.
Columbus State University College of Education and Health Professions administrators surprised Jordan Vocational High School senior Greg Henderson Monday by announcing he is CSU's inaugural winner of a scholarship worth $40,000.
Columbus State University's Police Department welcomed Friday a new officer to their family. He's quickly becoming their most popular officer. People also can't seem to keep their hands off him. Meet Lt. Duk, the department's new police dog.
North Columbus Elementary School teacher Melanie Gouine has been chosen as the 2018 MCSD Teacher of the Year. Gouine celebrated with students, fellow teachers, and administrators at the school Friday morning. Here's a look at the festivities.
Columbus police were called to the scene of a deadly shooting Wednesday afternoon near the area of the Star Food Mart on 35th Street and River Road. Traffic in the area was being diverted as police continued their investigation.
Safe Kids Columbus is hosting Sunday from 1-3pm a River Savvy Kids event at 1000 Bay Avenue in Columbus to educate kids and parents about river safety. Free life jackets will be given away to children who complete safety stations. Here's the 411.
Commuters using Boxwood Blvd in Columbus will face a detour in their daily drive beginning May 1. Contractors are expected to begin Tuesday a five month long project to remove the current bridge over Lindsey Creek and replace it with a new bridge.
A Columbus Tech graduate now in dental school is going to Haiti on a dental mission trip. She and her classmates were asked to bring "pillowcase" dresses for girls in Haiti. Her mother, faculty members, and family friends are helping make it happen.
Columbus Police Officer Zachary Cole pulled a man from a burning car after it crashed March 25. This video combines videos from Cole's body camera, his dash camera, and body camera of Officer Abel Marte, who helped drag the man to a safer distance.