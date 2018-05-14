Man in camouflage Ford cap robs SunTrust bank counter in Publix

The bank robber was “between 35 and 50 years old,” and wore a “camouflaged Ford hat, long-sleeve red shirt, dark pants and boots,” Columbus police said.
Security cameras show the suspect at the counter of the SunTrust Bank branch inside the Publix supermarket at 5435 Woodruff Farm Road, where the robbery was reported around 6 p.m. Monday.
Police said the gunman was white, between 35 and 50 years old, 5-foot-10 to 5-foot-11, and wearing a camouflaged Ford hat, long-sleeve red shirt, dark pants and boots.
He “produced a firearm and demanded money,” police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Harvey Hatcher at 706-225-4259.
Tim Chitwood: 706-571-8508, @timchitwoodle
