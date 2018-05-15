Thirty five and counting: Local law enforcement officers carry the torch to raise money for Georgia Special Olympics

More than 40 law enforcement officers from different agencies helped raise money for Georgia Special Olympics by running from the Public Safety Center to the Lake Oliver Marina entrance during the 35th Annual Georgia Special Olympics Torch Run.
Mike Haskey
Crime

Columbus police need your help identifying this vehicle

Police need your help identifying this vehicle. They say it was seen driving down Alta Vista Drive around the time shots were fired, killing William Meadows in April. Contact Cpl. Stuart Carter at (706) 225-4319 or stuartcarter@columbusga.org.

Education

CSU Presents Scholarship to Jordan High Student

Columbus State University College of Education and Health Professions administrators surprised Jordan Vocational High School senior Greg Henderson Monday by announcing he is CSU's inaugural winner of a scholarship worth $40,000.